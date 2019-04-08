Featured

TDOT Reminds Motorists: In Work Zones – Drive Like You Work Here

Posted on by in Featured, News with

National Work Zone Awareness Week April 8-12

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is joining states across the nation to ask motorists to “Drive like you work here” and Work with Us – move over and slow down for highway workers. TDOT will spread that message statewide during National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 8-12) in an effort to improve safety in Tennessee’s interstate and highway construction and maintenance work zones.

“2016 was a tragic year for our TDOT family as three of our employees were struck and killed by passing motorists,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “Hundreds of TDOT employees are working on our highways each day. We need motorists to work with us by moving over and slowing down for TDOT workers or first responders working along our interstates and state routes. Drive like you work here, pay attention to signs, reduce your speed, and move over when possible.”

The spring and summer months provide perfect weather for highway work. Work zones include everything from major interstate widening projects to pothole patching and mowing. Motorists will encounter work zones across Tennessee in downtowns, along interstates and in rural areas. Last year in Tennessee, 20 people died in work zone crashes, including workers, drivers and passengers.

To help bring awareness to the importance of safety in work zones, TDOT launched the Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down safety campaign. To learn more about the campaign, see the answers to many frequently asked questions about work zones, and take the Work with Us pledge, click on the Work with Us logo below.

Work zone safety messages will be displayed on TDOT’s overhead Dynamic Message Signs on interstates in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville. There will also be special displays across the state to honor the 112 TDOT workers lost in the line of duty since 1948. The locations of the displays are as follows:

I-640 near mile marker 8, Knoxville

I-75 Exit 9, Chattanooga

I-24/I-65 junction, Nashville

300 Benchmark Place, Jackson (TDOT Regional Office)

Also, be on the lookout for “Work with Us – Move Over, Slow Down” signs that will be posted at work zones across the state this year.

This Wednesday, April 10th, is “wear orange day”. Please show your support for National Work Zone Awareness by wearing orange. Throughout this week, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as TDOT will be posting photos, info graphics and videos to broaden awareness of the importance of driving safe and undistracted, especially through work zones.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged TDOT