County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. April 13th

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by Judge Brian Hunt, Chancellor Nichole Cantrell, and Les Hunt.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, April 13th at the Clinton Community Center. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

May 11th’s breakfast is sponsored by American Legion Post 172 and American Legion Riders Post 172. May’s Breakfast will mark the 3rd Anniversary of the Anderson County Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

