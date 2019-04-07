Sports

Midway Middle School Green Wave Clinches Lead In Fifth Inning For Victory Over Wartburg Middle

Posted on by in Sports with

Midway Middle School Green Wave stole the lead late in the game in a 14-11 victory over Wartburg MS on Saturday. The game was tied at nine with Midway batting in the top of the fifth when an error scored one run for Midway.

Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. Midway collected ten hits and Wartburg MS had six.

Midway fired up the offense in the first inning, when Evan Lemons grounded out, scoring one run.

Wartburg MS knotted the game up at nine in the bottom of the fourth inning. An error scored one run for Wartburg MS.

Wartburg MS scored five runs in the third inning. The offensive firepower by Wartburg MS was led by #24, #2, and #12, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Lemons was on the mound for Midway. He lasted three and a third innings, allowing three hits and eight runs while striking out six.

#3 led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Wartburg MS. He lasted one and one-third innings, allowing two hits and seven runs while striking out one. #51 threw three and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen.

Midway Middle tallied ten hits on the day. Caiden Brewer and Tyler Bentley each had multiple hits for Midway. Brewer led The Green Wave with three hits in four at bats.

#24 went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Wartburg MS.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 2 5 1 1 5 X X 14 10 7 WRTB 1 0 5 3 2 X X 11 6 3

Midway Middle School

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Brennan R. 2 2 1 1 2 0 Tanner C. 0 0 0 0 1 0 Tucker P. 4 2 1 1 1 0 Evan L. 2 0 0 2 1 0 Holt O. 2 1 1 2 2 1 Isiah S. 2 1 0 1 2 0 Coleman E. 4 1 1 1 0 0 Aaron F. 3 1 1 1 1 0 Caiden B. 4 3 3 1 0 0 Tyler B. 3 1 2 2 1 0 26 14 10 12 11 1

2B: Tyler B. 2, Caiden B.

TB: Tyler B. 4, Coleman E., Aaron F., Brennan R., Caiden B. 4, Tucker P., Holt O.

LOB: Tyler B., Coleman E. 4, Aaron F. 3, Brennan R., Caiden B., Evan L., Isiah S. 5, Tucker P. 5, Holt O. 2

SB: Caiden B.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Evan L. 3.1 3 8 2 4 6 0 Caiden B. 1.2 3 3 0 2 2 0 5.0 6 11 2 6 8 0

TS-#P: Caiden B. 21-41, Evan L. 42-84

GO-FO: Caiden B. 3-0, Evan L. 2-1

FPS-BF: Caiden B. 5-13, Evan L. 8-20

Wartburg MS

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #8 2 4 1 0 2 0 #25 1 0 0 0 0 1 #5 2 0 0 0 1 1 #51 3 2 1 3 1 0 #24 3 1 2 2 1 0 #3 1 0 0 0 0 1 #35 2 1 0 0 1 1 #2 4 1 1 2 0 0 #12 3 0 1 2 0 1 #53 3 1 0 0 0 2 #44 3 0 0 0 0 1 27 11 6 9 6 8

2B: #12, #24

TB: #12 2, #24 3, #2, #51, #8

LOB: #12 2, #24 2, #5 2, #35 4, #2 4, #51, #25, #8, #53 2

SB: #8 2, #53

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #3 1.1 2 7 7 7 1 0 #51 3.2 8 7 6 4 0 0 5.0 10 14 13 11 1 0

TS-#P: #51 36-74, #3 16-50

GO-FO: #51 5-5, #3 1-0

FPS-BF: #51 10-25, #3 7-13

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged baseball, Middle School, Midway, Wartburg