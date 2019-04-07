Sports

Clinton Middle School Can’t Catch Up To Science Hill

Clinton Middle School watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 16-2 loss to Science Hill on Saturday.

Clinton Middle School struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Science Hill, giving up 16 runs.

Science Hill fired up the offense in the first inning. Bain doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Science Hill scored 11 runs in the fourth inning. Science Hill batters contributing to the big inning included Skeen, Rowland, Smith, Majethia, Tyner, and Swartes, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Frances got the start for Science Hill. He lasted three innings, allowing three hits and no runs while striking out two.

Isaiah Slaven toed the rubber for Clinton Middle. He surrendered eight runs on eight hits over three innings, striking out three. Camden Britton threw one inning in relief.

Alex Saltkill, Garrett Lee, and Slaven all had one hit to lead Clinton Middle.

Science Hill racked up 18 hits. Smith, Bain, Rowland, Swartes, Majethia, Skeen, and Garrett each collected multiple hits for Science Hill.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLNT 0 0 0 2 0 X X 2 3 1 SCNH 2 0 3 11 X X X 16 18 1

Clinton Middle School

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Ethan T. 3 0 0 1 0 0 Alex G. 1 0 0 0 2 0 Alex S. 3 0 1 0 0 0 Isaiah S. 1 0 1 0 2 0 Dylan K. 3 0 0 0 0 1 Garrett L. 3 0 1 0 0 0 Harrison S. 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bryson R. 2 1 0 0 0 0 Camden Britton 1 0 0 0 1 1 Canon C. – – – – – – 18 2 3 1 5 3

2B: Isaiah S.

TB: Isaiah S. 2, Garrett L., Alex S.

LOB: Camden Britton, Ethan T. 2, Garrett L., Alex S. 3, Dylan K. 7, Bryson R. 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Isaiah S. 3.0 8 8 8 4 3 0 Camden Britton 1.0 10 8 6 0 0 0 4.0 18 16 14 4 3 0

TS-#P: Camden Britton 24-34, Isaiah S. 43-84

GO-FO: Camden Britton 1-1, Isaiah S. 2-3

FPS-BF: Camden Britton 10-14, Isaiah S. 11-21

Science Hill

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO S. 4 3 3 1 0 0 B. 3 4 3 2 1 0 S. 3 3 2 0 1 1 R. 3 2 3 2 1 0 S. 4 1 3 4 0 0 M. 3 1 2 2 1 0 G. 4 0 2 1 0 0 F. 3 1 0 0 0 1 B. 1 0 0 0 0 0 T. 3 1 0 1 0 1 F. – – – – – – 31 16 18 13 4 3

2B: S., B., R.

TB: S. 3, S. 4, S. 2, B. 4, R. 4, M. 2, G. 2

LOB: B. 3, T. 3, S., S., M. 3, F. 4, G. 4

SB: S. 3, B., M.

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR F. 3.0 3 0 0 2 2 0 T. 1.0 0 2 0 2 0 0 F. 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 5.0 3 2 0 5 3 0

TS-#P: T. 11-26, F. 6-11, F. 32-48

GO-FO: T. 0-1, F. 0-1, F. 4-2

FPS-BF: T. 3-7, F. 2-3, F. 10-14

