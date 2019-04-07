Sports

Late Score Costs Anderson County Against Webb

The Anderson County Mavericks lost the lead late in a 7-6 defeat to Webb on Saturday. Webb trailed 6-5 in the top of the fifth inning when G Lischer singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Anderson County did collect six hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Webb had ten hits on the way to victory.

C Musrock took the win for Webb. He allowed two hits and one run over one inning, walking one. J Musrock threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Musrock recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Webb.

Preston Seiber took the loss for Anderson County. He went one and one-third innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out one and walking none.

A Kirkland started the game for Webb. He surrendered five runs on three hits over three innings, striking out three. Andrew Fox started the game for Anderson County. He went three and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits, striking out seven and walking none.

Anderson County was led at the plate by Eli Varner and Fox as each collected multiple hits for Anderson County.

Webb racked up ten hits. F Wagner and Musrock all had multiple hits for Webb. Wagner went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Webb in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WEBB 0 0 0 4 3 X X 7 10 3 ANDR 0 2 0 4 0 X X 6 6 5

Webb

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO J Musrock 4 0 2 2 0 0 C Musrock 4 0 1 0 0 1 M Patel 3 0 0 0 0 3 J McGaha 3 1 1 0 0 1 F Wagner 3 2 3 0 0 0 A Kirkland 3 2 1 2 0 1 B Wooten 1 0 0 0 0 0 Schaefer 2 2 1 0 0 0 G Lischer 2 0 1 2 0 0 J Mays 3 0 0 0 0 2 T Horner – – – – – – 28 7 10 6 0 8

2B: F Wagner

3B: F Wagner

TB: J Musrock 2, F Wagner 6, J McGaha, Schaefer, C Musrock, A Kirkland, G Lischer

LOB: J Musrock, J McGaha, Schaefer, C Musrock 4, M Patel 3, B Wooten, J Mays 3, A Kirkland

SAC: G Lischer

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR A Kirkland 3.0 3 5 2 3 3 0 C Musrock 1.0 2 1 1 1 0 0 J Musrock 1.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 5.0 6 6 2 4 5 0

W: C Musrock

SV: J Musrock

TS-#P: J Musrock 10-13, C Musrock 9-22, J Mays, A Kirkland 33-66

GO-FO: J Musrock, C Musrock 1-0, J Mays, A Kirkland 3-3

FPS-BF: J Musrock 4-4, C Musrock 2-5, J Mays, A Kirkland 7-18

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 3 0 2 1 0 0 Cole Foust 2 1 1 1 0 1 Tyler Phillips 2 0 0 0 1 0 Caleb Wilhoit 2 0 1 0 0 0 Preston Seiber 2 0 0 1 1 1 Eli Varner 3 1 2 0 0 0 Connor Tackett 0 1 0 0 1 0 Devin Wilcox 2 2 0 0 1 1 Haden Hartgrove 2 1 0 1 0 2 18 6 6 4 4 5

2B: Eli Varner

TB: Andrew Fox 2, Caleb Wilhoit, Cole Foust, Eli Varner 3

LOB: Tyler Phillips, Haden Hartgrove 2, Preston Seiber 3, Andrew Fox, Cole Foust 2, Eli Varner, Devin Wilcox 2

SB: Haden Hartgrove, Preston Seiber, Devin Wilcox

SAC: Haden Hartgrove, Connor Tackett 2, Cole Foust

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Andrew Fox 3.2 4 4 1 0 7 0 Preston Seiber 1.1 6 3 3 0 1 0 5.0 10 7 4 0 8 0

L: Preston Seiber

TS-#P: Preston Seiber 27-40, Andrew Fox 46-69

GO-FO: Preston Seiber 1-2, Andrew Fox 1-2

FPS-BF: Preston Seiber 5-10, Andrew Fox 10-19

