Clinton Dragons Claims Victory Over Kings Academy In Blow-Out Fashion, 7-1

Clinton Dragons easily dispatched Kings Academy 7-1 on Saturday

In the first inning, Clinton got their offense started when Nathan Lee doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

The Dragons then scored three runs in the second inning. Clinton’s big inning was driven by a sac fly by Lee and an error on a ball put in play by Chase Lockard.

Blake Lowe got the win for Clinton. He surrendered one run on three hits over six innings, striking out ten.

Dylan Hardin took the loss for Kings Academy. He lasted four innings, allowing four hits and seven runs while striking out two.

James Cloud led Clinton with two hits in three at bats.

David Stinnett went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Kings Academy in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E KNGS 0 0 0 0 1 0 X 1 3 2 CLNT 2 3 0 2 0 X X 7 4 0

Kings Academy

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO J Valle 2 0 1 0 0 0 David Stinnett 3 0 2 1 0 1 Tyler Minke 1 0 0 0 2 0 Ridge Dickert 3 0 0 0 0 2 Dylan Hardin 2 0 0 0 0 2 Braden Joslin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Garrett Weekly 2 0 0 0 0 1 Jake Tipton 2 0 0 0 1 2 Noah Connaster 2 1 0 0 0 1 Riley Webber 2 0 0 0 0 0 Zeke Connaster – – – – – – 20 1 3 1 3 10

TB: J Valle, David Stinnett 2

LOB: Dylan Hardin 2, Garrett Weekly 2, Riley Webber, Ridge Dickert 3, Noah Connaster 2, Tyler Minke 2

SB: Garrett Weekly

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Dylan Hardin 4.0 4 7 3 6 2 0 J Valle 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 5.0 4 7 3 7 2 0

L: Dylan Hardin

TS-#P: Dylan Hardin 47-86, J Valle 6-14

GO-FO: Dylan Hardin 6-4, J Valle 2-1

FPS-BF: Dylan Hardin 18-27, J Valle 2-5

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Blake Lowe 3 0 0 0 1 0 Logan Bowling 0 3 0 0 1 0 Chase Lockard 2 0 0 2 2 0 Austin Pemberton 2 0 0 0 0 0 Nathan Lee 3 0 1 3 0 1 Spencer Byrd 1 0 0 0 2 0 Connor Moody 2 0 0 1 1 0 James Cloud 3 0 2 1 0 1 Jackson Leinart 2 1 1 0 0 0 Nick Graham – – – – – – Luke Johnson – – – – – – Harrison Martin – – – – – – Mac Lowe – – – – – – 18 7 4 7 7 2

2B: Nathan Lee

TB: Jackson Leinart, Nathan Lee 2, James Cloud 2

LOB: Jackson Leinart 3, Connor Moody 2, Nathan Lee 4, Chase Lockard 2, Austin Pemberton 4, Blake Lowe 2, Spencer Byrd 2

SF: Nathan Lee

SAC: Logan Bowling, Austin Pemberton 2

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Blake Lowe 6.0 3 1 1 3 10 0 6.0 3 1 1 3 10 0

W: Blake Lowe

TS-#P: Blake Lowe 55-93

GO-FO: Blake Lowe 5-2

FPS-BF: Blake Lowe 17-26

