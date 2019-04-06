BBBTV12

Clinton Dragons Claims Victory Over Kings Academy In Blow-Out Fashion, 7-1

Posted on by in Sports

Clinton Dragons easily dispatched Kings Academy 7-1 on Saturday

In the first inning, Clinton got their offense started when Nathan Lee doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

The Dragons then scored three runs in the second inning. Clinton’s big inning was driven by a sac fly by Lee and an error on a ball put in play by Chase Lockard.

Blake Lowe got the win for Clinton. He surrendered one run on three hits over six innings, striking out ten.

Dylan Hardin took the loss for Kings Academy. He lasted four innings, allowing four hits and seven runs while striking out two.

James Cloud led Clinton with two hits in three at bats.

David Stinnett went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Kings Academy in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
KNGS 0 0 0 0 1 0 X 1 3 2
CLNT 2 3 0 2 0 X X 7 4 0
  • Kings Academy
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    J Valle 2 0 1 0 0 0
    David Stinnett 3 0 2 1 0 1
    Tyler Minke 1 0 0 0 2 0
    Ridge Dickert 3 0 0 0 0 2
    Dylan Hardin 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Braden Joslin 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Garrett Weekly 2 0 0 0 0 1
    Jake Tipton 2 0 0 0 1 2
    Noah Connaster 2 1 0 0 0 1
    Riley Webber 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Zeke Connaster
    Totals 20 1 3 1 3 10
  • TB: J Valle, David Stinnett 2
  • LOB: Dylan Hardin 2, Garrett Weekly 2, Riley Webber, Ridge Dickert 3, Noah Connaster 2, Tyler Minke 2
  • SB: Garrett Weekly
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Dylan Hardin 4.0 4 7 3 6 2 0
    J Valle 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0
    Totals 5.0 4 7 3 7 2 0
  • L: Dylan Hardin
  • TS-#P: Dylan Hardin 47-86, J Valle 6-14
  • GO-FO: Dylan Hardin 6-4, J Valle 2-1
  • FPS-BF: Dylan Hardin 18-27, J Valle 2-5
  • Clinton
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Blake Lowe 3 0 0 0 1 0
    Logan Bowling 0 3 0 0 1 0
    Chase Lockard 2 0 0 2 2 0
    Austin Pemberton 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Nathan Lee 3 0 1 3 0 1
    Spencer Byrd 1 0 0 0 2 0
    Connor Moody 2 0 0 1 1 0
    James Cloud 3 0 2 1 0 1
    Jackson Leinart 2 1 1 0 0 0
    Nick Graham
    Luke Johnson
    Harrison Martin
    Mac Lowe
    Totals 18 7 4 7 7 2
  • 2B: Nathan Lee
  • TB: Jackson Leinart, Nathan Lee 2, James Cloud 2
  • LOB: Jackson Leinart 3, Connor Moody 2, Nathan Lee 4, Chase Lockard 2, Austin Pemberton 4, Blake Lowe 2, Spencer Byrd 2
  • SF: Nathan Lee
  • SAC: Logan Bowling, Austin Pemberton 2
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Blake Lowe 6.0 3 1 1 3 10 0
    Totals 6.0 3 1 1 3 10 0
  • W: Blake Lowe
  • TS-#P: Blake Lowe 55-93
  • GO-FO: Blake Lowe 5-2
  • FPS-BF: Blake Lowe 17-26

