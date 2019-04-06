Sports

Grainger wins when Harriman commits error in the bottom of the 6th

Harriman fell to Granger County 5-4 on Saturday on the final play of the game. The game was tied at four with Granger County batting in the bottom of the sixth when an error scored to end it.

Harriman fell behind by four runs in the second inning, but then tried to fight back. Harriman scored four runs in the failed comeback on a groundout by Noah Dickerson in the third, a error in the fourth, and a single by Carter Smith in the fourth.

Harriman evened things up at four in the top of the fourth inning. The Blue Devils scored two runs when Smith singled.

Harriman tallied three runs in the fourth inning. Keaton Hall and Smith all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

J Myers earned the victory on the mound for Granger County. He surrendered four runs on one hit over five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven. H Smith threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Dylan Page took the loss for the Blue Devils. He surrendered four runs on two hits over two innings, striking out one.

Smith led Harriman with one hit in two at bats.

L Jones went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Granger County in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E HRMN 0 0 1 3 0 0 X 4 1 4 GRNC 0 4 0 0 0 1 X 5 5 2

Harriman

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Noah Dickerson 2 0 0 0 1 0 Brady Stubbs 3 0 0 0 0 1 Brandon Turpin 2 1 0 0 0 1 Marcus Nelson 2 0 0 0 1 0 Peyton Snyder 2 0 0 0 1 2 Makail Moore 3 1 0 0 0 1 Titan Dayton 1 0 0 0 1 0 Keaton Hall 2 0 0 0 1 1 Carter Smith 2 0 1 2 0 1 Dylan Page – – – – – – Austin Oliver – – – – – – 19 4 1 2 5 7

TB: Carter Smith

LOB: Noah Dickerson 3, Brandon Turpin, Peyton Snyder, Marcus Nelson, Keaton Hall 2, Brady Stubbs 4, Makail Moore 2

SB: Bryson Willis, Noah Dickerson, Makail Moore

SAC: Carter Smith

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Dylan Page 2.0 2 4 0 2 1 0 Austin Oliver 3.2 3 1 0 0 0 0 5.2 5 5 0 2 1 0

L: Dylan Page

TS-#P: Dylan Page 18-30, Austin Oliver 27-43

GO-FO: Dylan Page 1-2, Austin Oliver 5-4

FPS-BF: Dylan Page 6-11, Austin Oliver 9-14

Granger County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO D Holt 2 0 1 2 1 0 E May 3 0 0 0 0 0 Jeb Hurst 3 0 0 0 0 1 J Myers 3 2 1 0 0 0 C Crider 3 1 0 0 0 0 K Evans 2 0 0 0 1 0 L Jones 3 1 2 0 0 0 S Stout 2 1 1 1 0 0 D Holbert 1 0 0 0 0 0 #7 1 0 0 0 0 0 H Smith – – – – – – B Greenlee – – – – – – 23 5 5 3 2 1

TB: S Stout, D Holt, L Jones 2, J Myers

LOB: S Stout 2, D Holbert 2, #7, E May 2, Jeb Hurst, C Crider 2, K Evans

SB: D Holt, J Myers

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR J Myers 5.2 1 4 0 5 7 0 H Smith 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 J Myers 5.2 1 4 0 5 7 0 6.0 1 4 0 5 7 0

W: J Myers

TS-#P: H Smith 3-4, J Myers 58-102

GO-FO: H Smith 0-1, J Myers 2-6

FPS-BF: H Smith 1-1, J Myers 14-26

