West powers past Oak Ridge, 7-2

Philo was the winning pitcher for West. He lasted six and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five. Milligan threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Jonathan Milloway took the loss for Oak Ridge. He surrendered three runs on three hits over four and a third innings, striking out one.

Donovon Black, Bryson Caldwell, Clay Williams, and Alex McNaughton each collected one hit to lead Oak Ridge.

Wilhout went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead West in hits. West tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Wilkinson led the way with three.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
WEST 0 0 2 0 1 2 2 7 7 1
OKRD 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 4 4
  • West
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Teiber 3 1 0 0 1 0
    Wilkinson 3 2 1 3 1 0
    Wilhout 4 1 3 1 0 0
    Laggeubieg 1 1 0 0 2 0
    McGulray 4 0 0 0 0 1
    Milligan 4 0 0 0 0 0
    Whitfield 3 0 1 0 1 0
    Roush 4 1 1 0 0 1
    Philo 3 1 1 0 0 0
    #10
    Totals 29 7 7 4 5 2
  • 2B: Wilhout
  • TB: Philo, Whitfield, Roush, Wilkinson, Wilhout 4
  • LOB: Philo, Laggeubieg, McGulray 2, Milligan, Roush 2, Teiber 2, Wilhout
  • SB: Laggeubieg 2, Whitfield, Wilkinson 3
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Philo 6.2 4 2 1 2 5 0
    Milligan 0.1 0 0 0 1 0 0
    Totals 7.0 4 2 1 3 5 0
  • W: Philo
  • TS-#P: Philo 60-91, Milligan 3-8
  • GO-FO: Philo 3-10, Milligan
  • FPS-BF: Philo 17-29, Milligan 1-2
  • Oak Ridge
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Donovon Black 4 0 1 0 0 0
    Christopher Van Hook 2 1 0 0 2 0
    Bryson Caldwell 3 0 1 0 1 1
    Jonathan Milloway 4 0 0 2 0 0
    Clay Williams 1 0 1 0 0 0
    Ricky Jennings 3 0 0 0 0 2
    Mark Pinchback 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Bryson Parks 1 0 0 0 0 1
    Logan Rosenburger 2 0 0 0 0 0
    Alex McNaughton 1 1 1 0 0 0
    Matthew Swigert 2 0 0 0 0 1
    Rylan Glenn
    Totals 25 2 4 2 3 5
  • 2B: Clay Williams
  • TB: Clay Williams 2, Alex McNaughton, Bryson Caldwell, Donovon Black
  • LOB: Mark Pinchback 2, Ricky Jennings 2, Bryson Parks 2, Donovon Black 2, Jonathan Milloway 3
  • SB: Jacob Parton
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Jonathan Milloway 4.1 3 3 3 4 1 0
    Rylan Glenn 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Logan Rosenburger 1.0 3 2 0 0 0 0
    Ricky Jennings 1.0 1 2 0 1 1 0
    Totals 7.0 7 7 3 5 2 0
  • L: Jonathan Milloway
  • TS-#P: Rylan Glenn 5-7, Ricky Jennings 14-24, Logan Rosenburger 11-16, Jonathan Milloway 35-81
  • GO-FO: Rylan Glenn 0-2, Ricky Jennings 1-1, Logan Rosenburger 1-1, Jonathan Milloway 6-4
  • FPS-BF: Rylan Glenn 1-2, Ricky Jennings 3-6, Logan Rosenburger 3-6, Jonathan Milloway 6-21

