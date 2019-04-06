Sports
West powers past Oak Ridge, 7-2
Philo was the winning pitcher for West. He lasted six and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five. Milligan threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Jonathan Milloway took the loss for Oak Ridge. He surrendered three runs on three hits over four and a third innings, striking out one.
Donovon Black, Bryson Caldwell, Clay Williams, and Alex McNaughton each collected one hit to lead Oak Ridge.
Wilhout went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead West in hits. West tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Wilkinson led the way with three.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|WEST
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|7
|1
|OKRD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Teiber 3 1 0 0 1 0 Wilkinson 3 2 1 3 1 0 Wilhout 4 1 3 1 0 0 Laggeubieg 1 1 0 0 2 0 McGulray 4 0 0 0 0 1 Milligan 4 0 0 0 0 0 Whitfield 3 0 1 0 1 0 Roush 4 1 1 0 0 1 Philo 3 1 1 0 0 0 #10 – – – – – – Totals 29 7 7 4 5 2
-
2B: Wilhout
-
TB: Philo, Whitfield, Roush, Wilkinson, Wilhout 4
-
LOB: Philo, Laggeubieg, McGulray 2, Milligan, Roush 2, Teiber 2, Wilhout
-
SB: Laggeubieg 2, Whitfield, Wilkinson 3
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Philo 6.2 4 2 1 2 5 0 Milligan 0.1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Totals 7.0 4 2 1 3 5 0
-
W: Philo
-
TS-#P: Philo 60-91, Milligan 3-8
-
GO-FO: Philo 3-10, Milligan
-
FPS-BF: Philo 17-29, Milligan 1-2
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovon Black 4 0 1 0 0 0 Christopher Van Hook 2 1 0 0 2 0 Bryson Caldwell 3 0 1 0 1 1 Jonathan Milloway 4 0 0 2 0 0 Clay Williams 1 0 1 0 0 0 Ricky Jennings 3 0 0 0 0 2 Mark Pinchback 2 0 0 0 0 0 Bryson Parks 1 0 0 0 0 1 Logan Rosenburger 2 0 0 0 0 0 Alex McNaughton 1 1 1 0 0 0 Matthew Swigert 2 0 0 0 0 1 Rylan Glenn – – – – – – Totals 25 2 4 2 3 5
-
2B: Clay Williams
-
TB: Clay Williams 2, Alex McNaughton, Bryson Caldwell, Donovon Black
-
LOB: Mark Pinchback 2, Ricky Jennings 2, Bryson Parks 2, Donovon Black 2, Jonathan Milloway 3
-
SB: Jacob Parton
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jonathan Milloway 4.1 3 3 3 4 1 0 Rylan Glenn 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Logan Rosenburger 1.0 3 2 0 0 0 0 Ricky Jennings 1.0 1 2 0 1 1 0 Totals 7.0 7 7 3 5 2 0
-
L: Jonathan Milloway
-
TS-#P: Rylan Glenn 5-7, Ricky Jennings 14-24, Logan Rosenburger 11-16, Jonathan Milloway 35-81
-
GO-FO: Rylan Glenn 0-2, Ricky Jennings 1-1, Logan Rosenburger 1-1, Jonathan Milloway 6-4
-
FPS-BF: Rylan Glenn 1-2, Ricky Jennings 3-6, Logan Rosenburger 3-6, Jonathan Milloway 6-21