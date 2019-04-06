Sports

West powers past Oak Ridge, 7-2

Philo was the winning pitcher for West. He lasted six and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five. Milligan threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Jonathan Milloway took the loss for Oak Ridge. He surrendered three runs on three hits over four and a third innings, striking out one.

Donovon Black, Bryson Caldwell, Clay Williams, and Alex McNaughton each collected one hit to lead Oak Ridge.

Wilhout went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead West in hits. West tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Wilkinson led the way with three.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E WEST 0 0 2 0 1 2 2 7 7 1 OKRD 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 4 4

West

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Teiber 3 1 0 0 1 0 Wilkinson 3 2 1 3 1 0 Wilhout 4 1 3 1 0 0 Laggeubieg 1 1 0 0 2 0 McGulray 4 0 0 0 0 1 Milligan 4 0 0 0 0 0 Whitfield 3 0 1 0 1 0 Roush 4 1 1 0 0 1 Philo 3 1 1 0 0 0 #10 – – – – – – 29 7 7 4 5 2

2B: Wilhout

TB: Philo, Whitfield, Roush, Wilkinson, Wilhout 4

LOB: Philo, Laggeubieg, McGulray 2, Milligan, Roush 2, Teiber 2, Wilhout

SB: Laggeubieg 2, Whitfield, Wilkinson 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Philo 6.2 4 2 1 2 5 0 Milligan 0.1 0 0 0 1 0 0 7.0 4 2 1 3 5 0

W: Philo

TS-#P: Philo 60-91, Milligan 3-8

GO-FO: Philo 3-10, Milligan

FPS-BF: Philo 17-29, Milligan 1-2

Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donovon Black 4 0 1 0 0 0 Christopher Van Hook 2 1 0 0 2 0 Bryson Caldwell 3 0 1 0 1 1 Jonathan Milloway 4 0 0 2 0 0 Clay Williams 1 0 1 0 0 0 Ricky Jennings 3 0 0 0 0 2 Mark Pinchback 2 0 0 0 0 0 Bryson Parks 1 0 0 0 0 1 Logan Rosenburger 2 0 0 0 0 0 Alex McNaughton 1 1 1 0 0 0 Matthew Swigert 2 0 0 0 0 1 Rylan Glenn – – – – – – 25 2 4 2 3 5

2B: Clay Williams

TB: Clay Williams 2, Alex McNaughton, Bryson Caldwell, Donovon Black

LOB: Mark Pinchback 2, Ricky Jennings 2, Bryson Parks 2, Donovon Black 2, Jonathan Milloway 3

SB: Jacob Parton

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jonathan Milloway 4.1 3 3 3 4 1 0 Rylan Glenn 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Logan Rosenburger 1.0 3 2 0 0 0 0 Ricky Jennings 1.0 1 2 0 1 1 0 7.0 7 7 3 5 2 0

L: Jonathan Milloway

TS-#P: Rylan Glenn 5-7, Ricky Jennings 14-24, Logan Rosenburger 11-16, Jonathan Milloway 35-81

GO-FO: Rylan Glenn 0-2, Ricky Jennings 1-1, Logan Rosenburger 1-1, Jonathan Milloway 6-4

FPS-BF: Rylan Glenn 1-2, Ricky Jennings 3-6, Logan Rosenburger 3-6, Jonathan Milloway 6-21

