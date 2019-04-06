Sports

Nathan McNelley Of Kingston Shuts Out Grainger County

Nathan McNelley threw a gem on Saturday for Kingston, allowing no runs and besting Grainger County by a score of 6-0.

Kingston secured the victory thanks to four runs in the first inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by Chandler Worley and Joe Tipton.

McNelley led things off on the hill for Kingston. He allowed four hits and no runs over five innings, striking out five and walking one.

#11 started the game for Grainger County. He went two innings, allowing six runs on four hits and striking out one. #21 threw three innings out of the bullpen.

Jesse Griffey went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Kingston in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E RNCT 4 1 1 0 0 X X 6 6 0 GRNC 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 4 2

Roane County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Kain Collins 3 1 1 0 0 0 Jesse Griffey 2 2 2 0 1 0 Colton Robinette 1 1 0 0 1 0 Chandler Worley 3 1 1 2 0 0 Jake Tipton 2 1 0 0 1 1 Joe Tipton 3 0 1 2 0 0 Wyatt Heidle 3 0 1 1 0 0 Nathan McNelley 2 0 0 0 0 0 Brady Luttrell 2 0 0 0 0 1 Kyle Mikelson – – – – – – Daunte Inman – – – – – – 21 6 6 5 3 2

2B: Jesse Griffey 2

TB: Chandler Worley, Kain Collins, Joe Tipton, Wyatt Heidle, Jesse Griffey 4

LOB: Chandler Worley 2, Joe Tipton, Wyatt Heidle, Brady Luttrell, Jake Tipton 3, Nathan McNelley 2, Colton Robinette

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Nathan McNelley 5.0 4 0 0 1 5 0 5.0 4 0 0 1 5 0

TS-#P: Nathan McNelley 53-79

GO-FO: Nathan McNelley 5-2

FPS-BF: Nathan McNelley 12-18

Grainger County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #12 2 0 1 0 0 0 #13 2 0 1 0 0 0 #1 2 0 1 0 0 0 #4 2 0 0 0 0 1 #17 2 0 1 0 0 1 #15 2 0 0 0 0 1 #16 2 0 0 0 0 0 #11 2 0 0 0 0 2 #21 0 0 0 0 1 0 #23 1 0 0 0 0 0 #3 – – – – – – 17 0 4 0 1 5

2B: #13

TB: #17, #1, #12, #13 2

LOB: #23, #1, #4 2, #12, #11, #16, #13

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #11 2.0 4 6 6 3 1 0 #21 3.0 2 0 0 0 1 0 5.0 6 6 6 3 2 0

TS-#P: #11 22-47, #21 17-26

GO-FO: #11 1-3, #21 1-7

FPS-BF: #11 6-14, #21 7-11

