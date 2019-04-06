Sports

Monterey shuts out Coalfield, 6-0

Saturday morning, Coalfield watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 6-0 loss to Monterey.

Coalfield struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Monterey, giving up six runs.

In the first inning, Monterey got their offense started as they had a 2-run home run from Parker Stout.

Jordan Lowhorn was the winning pitcher for Monterey. He lasted five innings, allowing three hits and no runs while striking out nine and walking one.

The Yellow Jackets had the bases loaded in the top of the 4th but Lowhorn got a double-play and a strike out to get out of the jam.

Lance Byrd took the loss for Coalfield Yellow Jackets. He lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs while striking out 1 and walking 3.

Jones, Wyatt Withrow, and Jeffrey Speer each managed one hit to lead the Coalfield Yellow Jackets.

Stout led Monterey with two hits in two at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLFD 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 3 3 MNTR 2 3 0 1 X X X 6 6 1

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Nathan Harvey 2 0 0 0 0 1 Ashton Jones 1 0 1 0 1 0 Wyatt Withrow 2 0 1 0 0 1 Lance Byrd 2 0 0 0 0 1 Luke Adkisson 2 0 0 0 0 2 Jeffrey Speer 2 0 1 0 0 0 Dawson Nitzschke 2 0 0 0 0 1 Johnny Carroll 1 0 0 0 0 1 Micah Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Seth Lowe 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austin Hensley 2 0 0 0 0 1 Jericho Lowe – – – – – – 17 0 3 0 1 9

TB: Wyatt Withrow, Jeffrey Speer, Ashton Jones

LOB: Luke Adkisson 5, Lance Byrd 4

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Lance Byrd 0.2 1 2 2 3 1 1 Nathan Harvey 2.2 2 3 2 2 1 0 Jericho Lowe 0.2 3 1 1 0 0 0 4.0 6 6 5 5 2 1

L: Lance Byrd

TS-#P: Nathan Harvey 28-45, Jericho Lowe 9-12, Lance Byrd 11-31

GO-FO: Nathan Harvey 2-5, Jericho Lowe 0-1, Lance Byrd 0-1

FPS-BF: Nathan Harvey 9-14, Jericho Lowe 4-6, Lance Byrd 2-6

Monterey

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #8 3 0 0 0 0 2 #5 1 2 0 0 1 0 #12 2 2 2 3 1 0 #30 3 0 1 2 0 0 #23 2 0 1 1 1 0 #6 2 0 0 0 1 0 #4 3 0 1 0 0 0 #7 3 1 1 0 0 0 #10 1 1 0 0 1 0 #22 – – – – – – 20 6 6 6 5 2

2B: #30, #12

HR: #12

TB: #30 2, #4, #12 6, #7, #23

LOB: #10, #30, #4 2, #7 2, #8 2, #6 3, #23 2

SB: #10, #5, #6

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #22 5.0 3 0 0 1 9 0 5.0 3 0 0 1 9 0

W: #22

TS-#P: #22 52-73

GO-FO: #22 4-0

FPS-BF: #22 14-18

