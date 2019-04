Sports

Oak Ridge Loses To Stone Memorial, 15-6

Scorekeepers were kept busy today during a high-scoring contest between Stone Memorial and where Oak Ridge lost 15-6.

The Wildcats struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Stone Memorial, giving up 15 runs.

Stone Memorial pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning when Tanner Hurd’s sac fly scored one run for Stone Memorial, Jacob Brown drew a walk, scoring one run, Cameron McDonald singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, and Jordan Pelfrey grounded out, scoring one run.

Stone Memorial Panthers Varsity scored six runs in the sixth inning. The rally was led by a walk by Anthony Sherrill, a triple by Christian Carlton, a single by Brown, and by Pelfrey.

Hurd earned the victory on the hill for Stone Memorial Panthers Varsity. He surrendered five runs on five hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Cade McClellan, Pelfrey, and Brown all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Brady Hutson took the loss for Oak Ridge Wildcats Varsity. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and ten runs while striking out three.

Oak Ridge hit one home run on the day as Ricky Jennings put one out in the fourth inning.

Mark Pinchback, Christopher Van Hook, Clay Williams, Matthew Swigert, Jennings, Jonathan Milloway, and Alex McNaughton all had one hit to lead Oak Ridge.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E OKRD 0 0 4 1 0 1 0 6 6 2 STNM 0 2 5 0 2 6 X 15 6 2

Oak Ridge

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Donavan Black 3 1 0 0 0 3 Bryson Caldwell 2 1 0 0 1 1 Jonathan Milloway 2 1 1 2 2 0 Mark Pinchbark 4 0 1 0 0 1 Clay Williams 1 0 0 0 2 0 Ricky Jennings 3 1 1 1 1 1 Logan Rosenberger 4 0 0 0 0 0 Alex Mcnaugion 2 1 1 0 1 0 Chris Vanhook 1 0 1 0 0 0 Mathew Swigert 2 1 1 0 1 1 Brady Hutson – – – – – – Jackson Hart – – – – – – 24 6 6 3 8 7

HR: Ricky Jennings

TB: Ricky Jennings 4, Mark Pinchbark, Mathew Swigert, Chris Vanhook, Jonathan Milloway, Alex Mcnaugion

LOB: Bryson Caldwell, Donavan Black 3, Ricky Jennings, Mark Pinchbark 6, Logan Rosenberger 4, Mathew Swigert 3

SB: Mark Pinchbark

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Brady Hutson 4.2 4 9 3 9 3 0 Jackson Hart 0.1 0 3 3 4 0 0 Donavan Black 1.0 2 3 3 1 1 0 6.0 6 15 9 14 4 0

TS-#P: Donavan Black 12-23, Brady Hutson 51-113, Jackson Hart 11-29

GO-FO: Donavan Black 1-1, Brady Hutson 5-5, Jackson Hart 0-1

FPS-BF: Donavan Black 2-7, Brady Hutson 12-30, Jackson Hart 2-5

Stone Memorial

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Cameron McDonald 3 1 2 2 2 0 Jordan Pelfrey 4 1 0 0 0 1 Anthony Sherrill 3 2 1 2 1 1 Christian Carlton 4 1 2 4 1 0 Dylan Whittenburg 4 0 0 0 1 1 Alex Sixkiller 2 3 0 0 3 1 Tanner Hurd 0 2 0 1 3 0 Cade McClellan 2 2 0 0 1 0 Jacob Brown 2 3 1 2 2 0 Ethan Todd – – – – – – 24 15 6 11 14 4

2B: Christian Carlton

3B: Christian Carlton

TB: Jacob Brown, Christian Carlton 5, Cameron McDonald 2, Anthony Sherrill

LOB: Jacob Brown, Christian Carlton, Cade McClellan 3, Cameron McDonald 3, Jordan Pelfrey 5, Dylan Whittenburg 6, Alex Sixkiller 2

SB: Tanner Hurd 2, Cameron McDonald

SF: Tanner Hurd

SAC: Cade McClellan

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Tanner Hurd 4.2 5 5 3 4 4 1 Jacob Brown 0.1 0 0 0 2 0 0 Cade McClellan 1.0 0 1 1 2 2 0 Jordan Pelfrey 0.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 6.2 6 6 4 8 7 1

W: Tanner Hurd

TS-#P: Jacob Brown 6-14, Tanner Hurd 62-102, Cade McClellan 9-19, Jordan Pelfrey 10-15

GO-FO: Jacob Brown 1-0, Tanner Hurd 3-3, Cade McClellan, Jordan Pelfrey 0-1

FPS-BF: Jacob Brown 1-3, Tanner Hurd 13-22, Cade McClellan 4-6, Jordan Pelfrey 2-4

