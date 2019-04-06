Sports

Mavericks Down South-Doyle, 4-3

Anderson County wins against South-Doyle on Friday, 4-3

South-Doyle opened up scoring in the first inning, when Jones singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

For Anderson County in the third it was Preston Seiber hitting a single on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run and Eli Varner singled on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs.

Denver Hubbard pitched the Mavericks to victory. He lasted five innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out eight. Andrew Fox and Seiber entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Seiber recorded the last out to earn the save for Anderson County.

Stapelton took the loss for South-Doyle. He went two and a third innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out one and walking one.

Anderson County totaled six hits with Tyler Phillips and Seiber each racking up multiple hits for Anderson County. Seiber and Phillips each collected two hits to lead the Mavericks.

Jones went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead South-Doyle in hits.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E STHD 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 6 2 ANDR 0 0 4 0 0 0 X 4 6 2

South-Doyle

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO B Hickey 4 1 1 0 0 1 L Johnson 4 0 0 0 0 3 B Fowler 3 0 0 0 1 2 B Jones 4 1 2 1 0 1 C Werker 3 0 0 0 1 2 C Stapelton 2 0 0 0 0 0 C Mathes 0 1 0 0 1 0 B Ott 3 0 1 2 0 1 C Gillenwater 3 0 1 0 0 0 C Anderson 3 0 1 0 0 2 S Evans – – – – – – 29 3 6 3 3 12

TB: B Ott, B Jones 2, B Hickey, C Gillenwater, C Anderson

LOB: B Ott 2, B Jones, B Fowler 3, C Werker, L Johnson 2, B Hickey, C Gillenwater 2, C Anderson, C Stapelton 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR C Stapelton 2.1 5 4 4 1 1 0 S Evans 3.2 1 0 0 1 5 0 6.0 6 4 4 2 6 0

L: C Stapelton

TS-#P: C Mathes, S Evans 37-50, C Stapelton 38-64

GO-FO: C Mathes, S Evans 2-3, C Stapelton 2-4

FPS-BF: C Mathes, S Evans 10-14, C Stapelton 6-15

Anderson County

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 4 0 0 0 0 1 Cole Foust 4 1 1 0 0 0 Tyler Phillips 3 1 2 0 0 0 Caleb Wilhoit 2 1 0 0 0 0 Preston Seiber 3 1 2 1 0 1 Eli Varner 2 0 1 2 1 1 Zach Webber 2 0 0 0 0 1 Connor Tackett 2 0 0 0 1 1 Devin Wilcox 2 0 0 0 0 1 Denver Hubbard – – – – – – 24 4 6 3 2 6

2B: Tyler Phillips

TB: Tyler Phillips 3, Preston Seiber 2, Cole Foust, Eli Varner

LOB: Preston Seiber, Andrew Fox 3, Zach Webber 2, Connor Tackett 3, Caleb Wilhoit, Cole Foust, Eli Varner, Devin Wilcox 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Denver Hubbard 5.0 6 3 1 3 8 0 Andrew Fox 1.2 0 0 0 0 4 0 Preston Seiber 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 7.0 6 3 1 3 12 0

W: Denver Hubbard

SV: Preston Seiber

TS-#P: Preston Seiber 4-7, Andrew Fox 17-24, Denver Hubbard 75-109

GO-FO: Preston Seiber 1-0, Andrew Fox 0-1, Denver Hubbard 4-3

FPS-BF: Preston Seiber 0-1, Andrew Fox 2-5, Denver Hubbard 19-26

