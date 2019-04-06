Sports

Clinton Falls To Claiborne After Sixth Inning Score

Clinton Dragons Varsity stayed in it until the end, but Claiborne pulled away late in a 5-4 victory on Friday. Claiborne trailed 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning when D Atkins singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.

Clinton lost despite out-hitting Claiborne six to four.

The Dragons got things moving in the first inning. Nathan Lee drew a walk, scoring one run.

Boling led things off on the mound for Claiborne. He went five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out eight.

Logan Bowling was on the pitcher’s mound for Clinton. He lasted five and a third innings, allowing one hit and four runs while striking out three. Luke Johnson threw two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen.

James Cloud went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Clinton in hits.

Brooks led Claiborne with two hits in two at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CLBR 0 0 0 2 0 3 X 5 4 0 CLNT 3 0 0 0 1 0 X 4 6 1

Claiborne

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO H Hollin 3 0 0 0 0 1 A Boling 2 0 0 0 1 0 C Foster 3 1 0 0 0 1 R Hager 0 1 0 0 3 0 G Callebs 3 1 1 0 0 0 W Brooks 2 0 2 3 1 0 J Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 1 D Atkins 2 0 1 2 1 0 C Massengill 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 5 4 5 6 4

2B: W Brooks

TB: G Callebs, D Atkins, W Brooks 3

LOB: G Callebs 3, C Foster, J Wilson 5, C Massengill 2, H Hollin

SAC: C Massengill

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR A Boling 5.2 6 4 4 6 8 0 D Atkins 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6.0 6 4 4 6 8 0

TS-#P: D Atkins 3-8, A Boling 61-104

GO-FO: D Atkins 0-1, A Boling 4-2

FPS-BF: D Atkins 0-2, A Boling 18-27

Clinton

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Connor Moody 3 0 0 0 1 2 Logan Bowling 2 0 0 0 1 0 Chase Lockard 2 0 1 0 0 0 Austin Pemberton 2 1 1 1 1 1 Spencer Byrd 2 1 0 0 1 1 Nathan Lee 2 0 1 1 1 1 Luke Johnson 3 0 1 2 0 1 Nick Graham 2 0 0 0 0 2 Harrison Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 James Cloud 2 1 2 0 1 0 Jackson Leinart – – – – – – Blake Lowe – – – – – – Austin Lowe – – – – – – Mac Lowe – – – – – – 21 4 6 4 6 8

2B: Nathan Lee, Luke Johnson

TB: Nathan Lee 2, Luke Johnson 2, James Cloud 2, Chase Lockard, Austin Pemberton

LOB: Nick Graham 3, Connor Moody 3, Nathan Lee 3, Luke Johnson, Logan Bowling 2, Spencer Byrd 3

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Logan Bowling 5.1 1 4 2 6 3 0 Luke Johnson 0.2 3 1 1 0 1 0 6.0 4 5 3 6 4 0

TS-#P: Luke Johnson 9-15, Logan Bowling 48-93

GO-FO: Luke Johnson 1-0, Logan Bowling 3-8

FPS-BF: Luke Johnson 2-5, Logan Bowling 16-22

