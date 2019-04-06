BBBTV12

Clinton Falls To Claiborne After Sixth Inning Score

Clinton Dragons Varsity stayed in it until the end, but Claiborne pulled away late in a 5-4 victory on Friday. Claiborne trailed 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning when D Atkins singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.

Clinton lost despite out-hitting Claiborne six to four.

The Dragons got things moving in the first inning. Nathan Lee drew a walk, scoring one run.

Boling led things off on the mound for Claiborne. He went five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out eight.

Logan Bowling was on the pitcher’s mound for Clinton. He lasted five and a third innings, allowing one hit and four runs while striking out three. Luke Johnson threw two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen.

James Cloud went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Clinton in hits.

Brooks led Claiborne with two hits in two at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
CLBR 0 0 0 2 0 3 X 5 4 0
CLNT 3 0 0 0 1 0 X 4 6 1
  • Claiborne
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    H Hollin 3 0 0 0 0 1
    A Boling 2 0 0 0 1 0
    C Foster 3 1 0 0 0 1
    R Hager 0 1 0 0 3 0
    G Callebs 3 1 1 0 0 0
    W Brooks 2 0 2 3 1 0
    J Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 1
    D Atkins 2 0 1 2 1 0
    C Massengill 2 0 0 0 0 1
    Totals 20 5 4 5 6 4
  • 2B: W Brooks
  • TB: G Callebs, D Atkins, W Brooks 3
  • LOB: G Callebs 3, C Foster, J Wilson 5, C Massengill 2, H Hollin
  • SAC: C Massengill
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    A Boling 5.2 6 4 4 6 8 0
    D Atkins 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0
    Totals 6.0 6 4 4 6 8 0
  • TS-#P: D Atkins 3-8, A Boling 61-104
  • GO-FO: D Atkins 0-1, A Boling 4-2
  • FPS-BF: D Atkins 0-2, A Boling 18-27
  • Clinton
  • BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO
    Connor Moody 3 0 0 0 1 2
    Logan Bowling 2 0 0 0 1 0
    Chase Lockard 2 0 1 0 0 0
    Austin Pemberton 2 1 1 1 1 1
    Spencer Byrd 2 1 0 0 1 1
    Nathan Lee 2 0 1 1 1 1
    Luke Johnson 3 0 1 2 0 1
    Nick Graham 2 0 0 0 0 2
    Harrison Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0
    James Cloud 2 1 2 0 1 0
    Jackson Leinart
    Blake Lowe
    Austin Lowe
    Mac Lowe
    Totals 21 4 6 4 6 8
  • 2B: Nathan Lee, Luke Johnson
  • TB: Nathan Lee 2, Luke Johnson 2, James Cloud 2, Chase Lockard, Austin Pemberton
  • LOB: Nick Graham 3, Connor Moody 3, Nathan Lee 3, Luke Johnson, Logan Bowling 2, Spencer Byrd 3
  • PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR
    Logan Bowling 5.1 1 4 2 6 3 0
    Luke Johnson 0.2 3 1 1 0 1 0
    Totals 6.0 4 5 3 6 4 0
  • TS-#P: Luke Johnson 9-15, Logan Bowling 48-93
  • GO-FO: Luke Johnson 1-0, Logan Bowling 3-8
  • FPS-BF: Luke Johnson 2-5, Logan Bowling 16-22

