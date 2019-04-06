Sports
Grainger takes early lead and win over Coalfield
The Coalfield Yellow Jackets watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 4-0 loss to Grainger on Friday.
Grainger got things started in the first inning when Jake Myers doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
One bright spot for Coalfield was a double by Wyatt Withrow in the fourth inning.
Eli May was the winning pitcher for Grainger. He allowed two hits and no runs over five innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Jeffrey Speer took the loss for Coalfield. He went five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out three.
Dawson Nitzschke and Withrow all had one hit to lead Coalfield.
Kobe Evans led Grainger with two hits in three at bats.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|GRNG
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|X
|X
|4
|7
|1
|CLFD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|0
|2
|0
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Dawson Holt 3 1 1 0 0 0 Eli May 2 2 1 0 1 1 Jeb Hurst 2 0 0 1 1 1 Jake Myers 2 0 1 2 1 1 Clay Crider 2 0 0 0 1 0 Kobe Evans 3 1 2 0 0 0 Luke Jones 3 0 1 0 0 0 Aaron Roach 2 0 0 1 0 0 Sawyer Stout 1 0 1 0 1 0 Totals 20 4 7 4 5 3
-
2B: Eli May, Jake Myers
-
TB: Sawyer Stout, Dawson Holt, Eli May 2, Kobe Evans 2, Luke Jones, Jake Myers 2
-
LOB: Dawson Holt 2, Eli May, Kobe Evans 2, Luke Jones 4, Clay Crider, Aaron Roach
-
SB: Dawson Holt
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Eli May 5.0 2 0 0 1 9 0 Totals 5.0 2 0 0 1 9 0
-
W: Eli May
-
TS-#P: Eli May 47-65
-
GO-FO: Eli May 4-2
-
FPS-BF: Eli May 13-19
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Nathan Harvey 3 0 0 0 0 0 Jeffrey Speer 2 0 0 0 0 1 Wyatt Withrow 2 0 1 0 0 1 Dawson Nitzschke 2 0 1 0 0 1 Luke Adkisson 2 0 0 0 0 1 Ashton Jones 2 0 0 0 0 1 Johnny Carroll 2 0 0 0 0 2 Lance Byrd 1 0 0 0 1 0 Seth Lowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 Micah Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Austin Hensley 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 18 0 2 0 1 9
-
2B: Wyatt Withrow
-
TB: Wyatt Withrow 2, Dawson Nitzschke
-
LOB: Luke Adkisson, Nathan Harvey, Jeffrey Speer, Ashton Jones, Johnny Carroll 2, Micah Jackson 2, Dawson Nitzschke
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jeffrey Speer 5.0 7 4 4 5 3 0 Totals 5.0 7 4 4 5 3 0
-
L: Jeffrey Speer
-
TS-#P: Jeffrey Speer 48-92
-
GO-FO: Jeffrey Speer 3-6
-
FPS-BF: Jeffrey Speer 13-25