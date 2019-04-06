Sports

Grainger takes early lead and win over Coalfield

The Coalfield Yellow Jackets watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 4-0 loss to Grainger on Friday.

Grainger got things started in the first inning when Jake Myers doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

One bright spot for Coalfield was a double by Wyatt Withrow in the fourth inning.

Eli May was the winning pitcher for Grainger. He allowed two hits and no runs over five innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Jeffrey Speer took the loss for Coalfield. He went five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out three.

Dawson Nitzschke and Withrow all had one hit to lead Coalfield.

Kobe Evans led Grainger with two hits in three at bats.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E GRNG 2 0 0 1 1 X X 4 7 1 CLFD 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 2 0

Grainger

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Dawson Holt 3 1 1 0 0 0 Eli May 2 2 1 0 1 1 Jeb Hurst 2 0 0 1 1 1 Jake Myers 2 0 1 2 1 1 Clay Crider 2 0 0 0 1 0 Kobe Evans 3 1 2 0 0 0 Luke Jones 3 0 1 0 0 0 Aaron Roach 2 0 0 1 0 0 Sawyer Stout 1 0 1 0 1 0 20 4 7 4 5 3

2B: Eli May, Jake Myers

TB: Sawyer Stout, Dawson Holt, Eli May 2, Kobe Evans 2, Luke Jones, Jake Myers 2

LOB: Dawson Holt 2, Eli May, Kobe Evans 2, Luke Jones 4, Clay Crider, Aaron Roach

SB: Dawson Holt

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Eli May 5.0 2 0 0 1 9 0 5.0 2 0 0 1 9 0

W: Eli May

TS-#P: Eli May 47-65

GO-FO: Eli May 4-2

FPS-BF: Eli May 13-19

Coalfield

BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Nathan Harvey 3 0 0 0 0 0 Jeffrey Speer 2 0 0 0 0 1 Wyatt Withrow 2 0 1 0 0 1 Dawson Nitzschke 2 0 1 0 0 1 Luke Adkisson 2 0 0 0 0 1 Ashton Jones 2 0 0 0 0 1 Johnny Carroll 2 0 0 0 0 2 Lance Byrd 1 0 0 0 1 0 Seth Lowe 1 0 0 0 0 1 Micah Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Austin Hensley 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 0 2 0 1 9

2B: Wyatt Withrow

TB: Wyatt Withrow 2, Dawson Nitzschke

LOB: Luke Adkisson, Nathan Harvey, Jeffrey Speer, Ashton Jones, Johnny Carroll 2, Micah Jackson 2, Dawson Nitzschke

PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Jeffrey Speer 5.0 7 4 4 5 3 0 5.0 7 4 4 5 3 0

L: Jeffrey Speer

TS-#P: Jeffrey Speer 48-92

GO-FO: Jeffrey Speer 3-6

FPS-BF: Jeffrey Speer 13-25

