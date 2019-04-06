Sports
Emilee Fowler Drives in Four as Anderson County Defeats Clinton
Emilee Fowler came to the ballpark and meant business on Friday, driving in four on three hits to lead Anderson County past Clinton 16-1 on Friday. Fowler drove in runs on a home run in the first and a home run in the fourth.
Anderson County tallied 13 runs in the fourth inning. The big inning was driven by doubles by Overton, Buswell, Overton, and Leah Freeman, walks by Long, Jones, and Reeves, and home runs by Fowler and Hannah Bruce.
Bruce was the winning pitcher for Anderson County Lady Mavs Varsity. She went four innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out one and walking one.
Anderson County smacked three home runs on the day. Bruce had a four bagger in the fourth inning. Fowler had a dinger in the first and fourth innings.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|CLNT
|1
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|X
|1
|3
|0
|ANDR
|2
|1
|0
|13
|X
|X
|X
|16
|12
|1
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO #19 2 1 1 0 0 0 #4 1 0 0 0 0 0 #11 2 0 1 1 0 0 #21 2 0 0 0 0 0 #6 1 0 1 0 1 0 #2 1 0 0 0 0 0 #20 2 0 0 0 0 0 #13 1 0 0 0 0 1 #00 1 0 0 0 0 0 #8 – – – – – – #15 – – – – – – Totals 13 1 3 1 1 1
-
TB: #6, #11, #19
-
LOB: #13, #21, #2 2, #20 3
-
SAC: #4, #2
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR #8 3.1 12 14 14 7 1 3 #15 0.0 0 2 2 2 0 0 #8 3.1 12 14 14 7 1 3 Totals 3.1 12 16 16 9 1 3
-
L: #8
-
TS-#P: #8 57-121, #15 2-10
-
GO-FO: #8 1-6, #15
-
FPS-BF: #8 15-30, #15 0-2
-
-
BATTING AB R H RBI BB SO Jada Reeves 3 2 1 1 1 0 Mallorie Overton 3 3 3 4 1 0 Leah Freeman 4 2 2 2 0 1 Emilee Fowler 3 3 3 4 1 0 Hannah Bruce 4 1 2 1 0 0 Aundria Long 0 0 0 1 2 0 Abbie Buswell 2 1 1 2 1 0 Hannah Freeman 2 1 0 0 1 0 MaKenzie Jones 1 2 0 1 2 0 Totals 22 16 12 16 9 1
-
2B: Leah Freeman, Abbie Buswell, Mallorie Overton 2
-
HR: Hannah Bruce, Emilee Fowler 2
-
TB: Leah Freeman 3, Hannah Bruce 5, Abbie Buswell 2, Emilee Fowler 9, Mallorie Overton 5, Jada Reeves
-
LOB: Leah Freeman, Hannah Bruce 4, Abbie Buswell 2, Hannah Freeman 3, MaKenzie Jones 3, Jada Reeves
-
SB: MaKenzie Jones, Jada Reeves
-
PITCHING IP H R ER BB SO HR Hannah Bruce 4.0 3 1 0 1 1 0 Totals 4.0 3 1 0 1 1 0
-
W: Hannah Bruce
-
TS-#P: Hannah Bruce 28-42
-
GO-FO: Hannah Bruce 6-5
-
FPS-BF: Hannah Bruce 13-16