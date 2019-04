Community

American Legion Post 172 Meeting

American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Topics of discussion include upcoming events and fund raisers and replacement building process. All members, and interested Veterans are welcome to attend

