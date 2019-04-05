News

Commissioners, Mayor to tour facilities

Former Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center building on Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge

Members of a recently-formed Anderson County Commission sub-committee established to assess the allocation of space in county-owned buildings are scheduled to tour two of those facilities next week, according to a release from the County Mayor’s office.

Robert Jolley Building located at 101 South Main Street in Clinton

The release states that County Mayor Terry Frank, along with County Commissioners Robert McKamey, Catherine Denenberg, Theresa Scott and Phil Yager, will meet at 9 am on Wednesday, April 10th to tour the Robert Jolley Building located at 101 South Main Street in Clinton .The group will also meet at 2 pm Thursday, April 11th to tour the former Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center building on Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge, according to the Mayor’s office.

