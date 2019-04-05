Commissioners, Mayor to tour facilities

Members of a recently-formed Anderson County Commission sub-committee established to assess the allocation of space in county-owned buildings are scheduled to tour two of those facilities next week, according to a release from the County Mayor’s office.
The release states that County Mayor Terry Frank, along with County Commissioners Robert McKamey, Catherine Denenberg, Theresa Scott and Phil Yager, will meet at 9 am on Wednesday, April 10th to tour the Robert Jolley Building located at 101 South Main Street in Clinton.The group will also meet at 2 pm Thursday, April 11th to tour the former Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center building on Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge, according to the Mayor’s office.