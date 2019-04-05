Featured

Fire investigated by ACSD

Posted on by in Featured, News with

The cause of a fire that “severely damaged” a home on Frost Bottom Road on Thursday afternoon is under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 3 pm at 940 Frost Bottom Road and extinguished within a couple of hours, but an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy noted in his report that the home was severly damaged by the flames .The owner and his girlfriend were not home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

Firefighters reported that all of the exterior doors were locked and that they had to force entry into the double-wide trailer to take care of the flames on the interior. Fire officials said that the blaze appeared to have started in the front left of the residence and spread quickly through the interior, also noting several holes in the floor of the trailer. While officials believe the fire to be accidental, the exact cause is being looked into by the Criminal Investigation Division.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

