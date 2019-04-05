BBBTV12

Home / Sports / Roane County Defeats a Resilient Harriman Blue Devil team 7-5

Sports

Roane County Defeats a Resilient Harriman Blue Devil team 7-5

Posted on by in Sports with 0 Comments

Harriman fought back after falling down by seven runs in the third inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 7-5 defeat to Roane County on Thursday.

In the first inning, Roane County got their offense started when Chandler Worley singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.

Harriman notched five runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught by Harriman was led by Peyton Snyder, Makail Moore, Titan Dayton, and Carter Smith, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Roane County scored five runs in the second inning. Kain Collins, Jesse Griffey, and Worley all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Collins was the winning pitcher for Roane County. He lasted five innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out five.

Brandon Turpin took the loss for Harriman. He lasted three innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while striking out three and walking one.

Dayton, Moore, Noah Dickerson, and Brady Stubbs each collected one hit to lead the Blue Devils.

RNCT15100XX763
HRMN00005XX545
Roane County
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
K Collins 3 1 1 1 0 0
J Griffey 3 1 1 1 0 0
C Robinette 2 2 1 0 0 1
C Worley 3 0 1 1 0 0
J Tipton 3 0 1 0 0 0
G Woodley 2 0 0 0 1 0
D Inman 3 0 0 0 0 2
N Mcnalley 3 2 0 0 0 0
B Luttrell 3 1 1 0 0 0
W Heidle
Totals 25 7 6 3 1 3

Batting2B: J Tipton
3B: C Robinette
TB: K Collins, J Griffey, C Robinette 3, C Worley, B Luttrell, J Tipton 2
RBI: K Collins, J Griffey, C Worley
ROE: K Collins, C Worley, N Mcnalley 2
HBP: C Robinette
SB: J Griffey, N Mcnalley
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (44.44%)
K Collins, J Griffey, C Robinette 3, C Worley, G Woodley 2, N Mcnalley, B Luttrell 2, J Tipton

Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: J Griffey 2, C Robinette
DP: J Griffey

Harriman
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Noah Dickerson 3 0 1 0 1 1
Brady Stubbs 2 1 1 0 1 1
Brandon Turpin 1 0 0 0 1 0
Tah’Darius Boyd 1 1 0 0 0 0
Marcus Nelson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Peyton Snyder 1 0 0 1 2 1
Makail Moore 3 1 1 2 0 0
Titan Dayton 3 0 1 1 0 0
Keaton Hall 1 0 0 0 1 1
Carter Smith 3 0 0 0 0 0
Ethan Adkisson 0 1 0 0 0 0
Jacob Hearon 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bryson Willis
Totals 21 5 4 4 6 5

BattingTB: Titan Dayton, Noah Dickerson, Makail Moore, Brady Stubbs
RBI: Titan Dayton, Makail Moore 2, Peyton Snyder
ROE: Tah’Darius Boyd, Marcus Nelson, Carter Smith
FC: Makail Moore, Marcus Nelson
HBP: Keaton Hall
GIDP: Carter Smith
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (46.43%)
Titan Dayton, Noah Dickerson 2, Keaton Hall, Carter Smith 3, Peyton Snyder 2, Brady Stubbs 3, Brandon Turpin

Team LOB: 7 FieldingE: Keaton Hall 2, Makail Moore, Brady Stubbs 2

Roane County
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
K Collins 5.0 105 .543 4 5 2 5 6 0
Totals 5.0 105 .543 4 5 2 5 6 0

PitchingW: K Collins
HBP: K Collins
Pitches-Strikes: K Collins 105-57
Groundouts-Flyouts: K Collins 4-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: K Collins 15-28

Harriman
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Brandon Turpin 3.0 63 .619 6 7 1 3 1 0
Tah’Darius Boyd 2.0 20 .650 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 83 .627 6 7 1 3 1 0

PitchingL: Brandon Turpin
HBP: Brandon Turpin
Pitches-Strikes: Tah’Darius Boyd 20-13, Brandon Turpin 63-39
Groundouts-Flyouts: Tah’Darius Boyd 1-5, Brandon Turpin 3-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Tah’Darius Boyd 2-6, Brandon Turpin 13-21

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: