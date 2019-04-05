Sports
Roane County Defeats a Resilient Harriman Blue Devil team 7-5
Harriman fought back after falling down by seven runs in the third inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 7-5 defeat to Roane County on Thursday.
In the first inning, Roane County got their offense started when Chandler Worley singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.
Harriman notched five runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught by Harriman was led by Peyton Snyder, Makail Moore, Titan Dayton, and Carter Smith, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Roane County scored five runs in the second inning. Kain Collins, Jesse Griffey, and Worley all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Collins was the winning pitcher for Roane County. He lasted five innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out five.
Brandon Turpin took the loss for Harriman. He lasted three innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while striking out three and walking one.
Dayton, Moore, Noah Dickerson, and Brady Stubbs each collected one hit to lead the Blue Devils.
|RNCT
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|X
|X
|7
|6
|3
|HRMN
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|X
|X
|5
|4
|5
Roane County
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|K Collins
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J Griffey
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C Robinette
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C Worley
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J Tipton
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G Woodley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D Inman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N Mcnalley
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B Luttrell
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W Heidle
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|25
|7
|6
|3
|1
|3
Batting2B: J Tipton
3B: C Robinette
TB: K Collins, J Griffey, C Robinette 3, C Worley, B Luttrell, J Tipton 2
RBI: K Collins, J Griffey, C Worley
ROE: K Collins, C Worley, N Mcnalley 2
HBP: C Robinette
SB: J Griffey, N Mcnalley
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (44.44%)
K Collins, J Griffey, C Robinette 3, C Worley, G Woodley 2, N Mcnalley, B Luttrell 2, J Tipton
Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: J Griffey 2, C Robinette
DP: J Griffey
Harriman
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Noah Dickerson
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Brady Stubbs
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Brandon Turpin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tah’Darius Boyd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marcus Nelson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peyton Snyder
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Makail Moore
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Titan Dayton
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Keaton Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Carter Smith
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ethan Adkisson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Hearon
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bryson Willis
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|21
|5
|4
|4
|6
|5
BattingTB: Titan Dayton, Noah Dickerson, Makail Moore, Brady Stubbs
RBI: Titan Dayton, Makail Moore 2, Peyton Snyder
ROE: Tah’Darius Boyd, Marcus Nelson, Carter Smith
FC: Makail Moore, Marcus Nelson
HBP: Keaton Hall
GIDP: Carter Smith
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (46.43%)
Titan Dayton, Noah Dickerson 2, Keaton Hall, Carter Smith 3, Peyton Snyder 2, Brady Stubbs 3, Brandon Turpin
Team LOB: 7 FieldingE: Keaton Hall 2, Makail Moore, Brady Stubbs 2
Roane County
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|K Collins
|5.0
|105
|.543
|4
|5
|2
|5
|6
|0
|Totals
|5.0
|105
|.543
|4
|5
|2
|5
|6
|0
PitchingW: K Collins
HBP: K Collins
Pitches-Strikes: K Collins 105-57
Groundouts-Flyouts: K Collins 4-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: K Collins 15-28
Harriman
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Brandon Turpin
|3.0
|63
|.619
|6
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Tah’Darius Boyd
|2.0
|20
|.650
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|5.0
|83
|.627
|6
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
PitchingL: Brandon Turpin
HBP: Brandon Turpin
Pitches-Strikes: Tah’Darius Boyd 20-13, Brandon Turpin 63-39
Groundouts-Flyouts: Tah’Darius Boyd 1-5, Brandon Turpin 3-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Tah’Darius Boyd 2-6, Brandon Turpin 13-21