Roane County Defeats a Resilient Harriman Blue Devil team 7-5

Harriman fought back after falling down by seven runs in the third inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 7-5 defeat to Roane County on Thursday.

In the first inning, Roane County got their offense started when Chandler Worley singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.

Harriman notched five runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught by Harriman was led by Peyton Snyder, Makail Moore, Titan Dayton, and Carter Smith, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Roane County scored five runs in the second inning. Kain Collins, Jesse Griffey, and Worley all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Collins was the winning pitcher for Roane County. He lasted five innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out five.

Brandon Turpin took the loss for Harriman. He lasted three innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while striking out three and walking one.

Dayton, Moore, Noah Dickerson, and Brady Stubbs each collected one hit to lead the Blue Devils.

RNCT 1 5 1 0 0 X X 7 6 3 HRMN 0 0 0 0 5 X X 5 4 5

Roane County

Batting2B: J Tipton

3B: C Robinette

TB: K Collins, J Griffey, C Robinette 3, C Worley, B Luttrell, J Tipton 2

RBI: K Collins, J Griffey, C Worley

ROE: K Collins, C Worley, N Mcnalley 2

HBP: C Robinette

SB: J Griffey, N Mcnalley

TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (44.44%)

K Collins, J Griffey, C Robinette 3, C Worley, G Woodley 2, N Mcnalley, B Luttrell 2, J Tipton

Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: J Griffey 2, C Robinette

DP: J Griffey



Harriman

BattingTB: Titan Dayton, Noah Dickerson, Makail Moore, Brady Stubbs

RBI: Titan Dayton, Makail Moore 2, Peyton Snyder

ROE: Tah’Darius Boyd, Marcus Nelson, Carter Smith

FC: Makail Moore, Marcus Nelson

HBP: Keaton Hall

GIDP: Carter Smith

TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (46.43%)

Titan Dayton, Noah Dickerson 2, Keaton Hall, Carter Smith 3, Peyton Snyder 2, Brady Stubbs 3, Brandon Turpin

Team LOB: 7 FieldingE: Keaton Hall 2, Makail Moore, Brady Stubbs 2



Roane County

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR K Collins 5.0 105 .543 4 5 2 5 6 0 Totals 5.0 105 .543 4 5 2 5 6 0

PitchingW: K Collins

HBP: K Collins

Pitches-Strikes: K Collins 105-57

Groundouts-Flyouts: K Collins 4-3

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: K Collins 15-28



Harriman

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Brandon Turpin 3.0 63 .619 6 7 1 3 1 0 Tah’Darius Boyd 2.0 20 .650 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 5.0 83 .627 6 7 1 3 1 0

PitchingL: Brandon Turpin

HBP: Brandon Turpin

Pitches-Strikes: Tah’Darius Boyd 20-13, Brandon Turpin 63-39

Groundouts-Flyouts: Tah’Darius Boyd 1-5, Brandon Turpin 3-3

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Tah’Darius Boyd 2-6, Brandon Turpin 13-21

