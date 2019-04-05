Sports

Harriman outlasts Coalfield in a slugfest 14-12

Posted on by in Sports with

Coalfield’s effort to come back from down six runs in the fifth inning came up just short, as they fell 14-12 to Harriman on Thursday. Coalfield scored five runs in the failed comeback on a single by Mikayla Heidle, a single by Anna Smith, and a single by Lindsay Maston.

The Lady Jackets fell behind early in the loss as Harriman scored on a single by Harlea Shillings, an error, a groundout by Abbie Bullard, an error, and a single by Olivia Goins in the first inning. Shillings singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Coalfield’s Malachi Armes blasted a 3-run home run in the top of the 4th inning. She led the Lady Jackets with 4 RBI on the night as was 4-for-5 on the night.

Harriman’s pitcher surrendered 12 runs on 14 hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Anna Smith started the game for Coalfie ld. She allowed 12 hits and 14 runs over six innings, striking out five.

Coalfield tallied 14 hits on the day, but committed 6 errors on the night.

Harriman tallied 12 hits. Aleena Goldston went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Harriman in hits.

CLFL 0 0 4 3 0 5 0 12 14 6 HRRM 6 0 3 0 5 0 X 14 12 3

https://gc.com/game-5ca6eddb70dc226c43000002/stats

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

