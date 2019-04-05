Sports
Oliver Springs Beats Tellico Plains 5-1
Oliver Springs got things started in the first inning. Tanner Stombaugh doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
In the top of the third inning, Tellico Plains tied things up at one when the Bears drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring one run.
The Bobcats pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth inning after Ryan Jones doubled on the first pitch of the
Blake Nation was the winning pitcher for Oliver Springs. He allowed four hits and one run over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.
Oliver Springs tallied seven hits in the game led by Stombaugh and Trey Boswell each managed multiple 2 hits each for Oliver Springs.
|TLLC
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|OLVR
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|X
|5
|7
|1
Tellico Plains
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|#22
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|#11
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|#34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|#25
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|#21
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|#9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|#35
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|#10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|#4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|#13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|#5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|#14
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|#20
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|#8
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|24
|1
|4
|1
|1
|3
Batting3B: #34
TB: #22, #11, #34 4
RBI: #25
ROE: #4
FC: #21 2
HBP: #34, #10
GIDP: #11
CS: #11
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (33.33%)
#22 2, #11, #34, #25 2, #9, #35, #10
Team LOB: 5
Oliver Springs
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Trey Boswell
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joey York
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matthew Armstrong
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tanner Stombaugh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Shane McCrane
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blake Crass
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bryson Alcorn
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ryan Jones
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Blake Nation
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|26
|5
|7
|4
|1
|5
Batting2B: Bryson Alcorn, Ryan Jones, Tanner Stombaugh
TB: Bryson Alcorn 2, Matthew Armstrong, Trey Boswell 2, Ryan Jones 2, Tanner Stombaugh 3
RBI: Ryan Jones 3, Tanner Stombaugh
ROE: Trey Boswell, Blake Crass
HBP: Shane McCrane 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (34.48%)
Bryson Alcorn 2, Matthew Armstrong, Trey Boswell, Blake Crass, Ryan Jones 3, Tanner Stombaugh, Joey York
Team LOB: 6 FieldingE: Blake Crass
DP: Blake Crass
Tellico Plains
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|No players with Pitching stats.
|Totals
|6.0
|96
|.594
|7
|5
|4
|5
|1
|0
Oliver Springs
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Blake Nation
|7.0
|91
|.637
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Totals
|7.0
|91
|.637
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
PitchingW: Blake Nation
HBP: Blake Nation 2
Pitches-Strikes: Blake Nation 91-58
Groundouts-Flyouts: Blake Nation 6-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Blake Nation 18-27
