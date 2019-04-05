Sports

Oliver Springs Beats Tellico Plains 5-1

Oliver Springs got things started in the first inning. Tanner Stombaugh doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

In the top of the third inning, Tellico Plains tied things up at one when the Bears drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring one run.

The Bobcats pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth inning after Ryan Jones doubled on the first pitch of the at bat , scoring three runs.

Blake Nation was the winning pitcher for Oliver Springs. He allowed four hits and one run over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.

Oliver Springs tallied seven hits in the game led by Stombaugh and Trey Boswell each managed multiple 2 hits each for Oliver Springs.

TLLC 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 2 OLVR 1 0 0 3 1 0 X 5 7 1

Tellico Plains

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO #22 3 0 1 0 0 0 #11 3 0 1 0 0 0 #34 2 0 2 0 0 0 #25 2 0 0 1 1 0 #21 3 0 0 0 0 0 #9 3 0 0 0 0 0 #35 3 0 0 0 0 0 #10 2 1 0 0 0 2 #4 3 0 0 0 0 1 #13 – – – – – – #5 – – – – – – #14 – – – – – – #20 – – – – – – #8 – – – – – – Totals 24 1 4 1 1 3

Batting3B: #34

TB: #22, #11, #34 4

RBI: #25

ROE: #4

FC: #21 2

HBP: #34, #10

GIDP: #11

CS: #11

TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (33.33%)

#22 2, #11, #34, #25 2, #9, #35, #10

Team LOB: 5

Oliver Springs

Batting2B: Bryson Alcorn, Ryan Jones, Tanner Stombaugh

TB: Bryson Alcorn 2, Matthew Armstrong, Trey Boswell 2, Ryan Jones 2, Tanner Stombaugh 3

RBI: Ryan Jones 3, Tanner Stombaugh

ROE: Trey Boswell, Blake Crass

HBP: Shane McCrane 2

TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (34.48%)

Bryson Alcorn 2, Matthew Armstrong, Trey Boswell, Blake Crass, Ryan Jones 3, Tanner Stombaugh, Joey York

Team LOB: 6 FieldingE: Blake Crass

DP: Blake Crass



Tellico Plains

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR No players with Pitching stats. Totals 6.0 96 .594 7 5 4 5 1 0

Oliver Springs

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Blake Nation 7.0 91 .637 4 1 0 3 1 0 Totals 7.0 91 .637 4 1 0 3 1 0

PitchingW: Blake Nation

HBP: Blake Nation 2

Pitches-Strikes: Blake Nation 91-58

Groundouts-Flyouts: Blake Nation 6-8

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Blake Nation 18-27

