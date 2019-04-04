Sports

Claiborne Middle was too much for the Clinton Hawks

Posted on by in Sports with

Clinton fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-0 loss to Claiborne on Thursday. Clinton struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Claiborne, giving up 11 runs.

Claiborne got things started in the first inning when C Atkins tripled on a 3-0 count, scoring two runs.

A single by Alex Gaetz in the third inning was a positive for the Hawks.

J Hauser got the win for Claiborne. He surrendered no runs on one hit over four innings, striking out five and walking one.

Gaetz took the loss for Clinton. He allowed two hits and two runs over one and one-third innings, striking out two and walking one.

Claiborne stole six bases during the game as three players stole more than one. T Myatt led the way with two.

CLNT 0 0 0 0 X X X 0 1 4 CLBR 2 2 0 7 X X X 11 5 0

Clinton Middle School

BattingTB: Alex Gaetz

TotalsTeam QAB: 4 (28.57%)

Alex Gaetz, Braden Hensley, Dylan Kelley, Harrison Shelton

Team LOB: 2 FieldingE: Braden Hensley, Garrett Lee, Harrison Shelton



Claiborne

Batting2B: D Foster, D Long

3B: C Atkins

TB: D Foster 2, J Hauser, C Atkins 3, B Hamlin, D Long 2

RBI: D Foster, J Hauser, C Atkins 2, B Hamlin 2, D Long 3

ROE: J Hauser, T Myatt, B Hamlin

SB: D Foster 2, J Hauser 2, T Myatt 2

CS: C Atkins

TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (69.23%)

D Foster 3, E Thomas 2, J Hauser, T Myatt 2, C Atkins 3, B Hamlin 2, E Poore 2, D Long 2, J Moyers

Team LOB: 5

Clinton Middle School

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Alex Gaetz 1.1 20 .700 2 2 2 2 1 0 Harrison Shelton 1.0 46 .326 1 6 5 1 6 0 Dallas Beets 0.0 6 .333 1 1 1 0 1 0 Totals 3.0 96 .417 5 11 9 4 10 0

PitchingL: Alex Gaetz

WP: Harrison Shelton 2

Pitches-Strikes: Dallas Beets 6-2, Alex Gaetz 20-14, Harrison Shelton 46-15

Groundouts-Flyouts: Dallas Beets 0-0, Alex Gaetz 1-1, Harrison Shelton 1-0

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Dallas Beets 1-2, Alex Gaetz 7-7, Harrison Shelton 4-11



Claiborne

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR J Hauser 4.0 45 .600 1 0 0 5 1 0 Totals 4.0 45 .600 1 0 0 5 1 0

PitchingW: J Hauser

Pitches-Strikes: J Hauser 45-27

Groundouts-Flyouts: J Hauser 5-2

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: J Hauser 8-14

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged baseball, Clinton Middle School, Hawks