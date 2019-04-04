BBBTV12

Claiborne Middle was too much for the Clinton Hawks

Clinton fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-0 loss to Claiborne on Thursday. Clinton struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Claiborne, giving up 11 runs.

Claiborne got things started in the first inning when C Atkins tripled on a 3-0 count, scoring two runs.

A single by Alex Gaetz in the third inning was a positive for the Hawks.

J Hauser got the win for Claiborne. He surrendered no runs on one hit over four innings, striking out five and walking one.

Gaetz took the loss for Clinton. He allowed two hits and two runs over one and one-third innings, striking out two and walking one.

Claiborne stole six bases during the game as three players stole more than one. T Myatt led the way with two.

CLNT0000XXX014
CLBR2207XXX1150
Clinton Middle School
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Harrison Shelton 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ethan Tinker 2 0 0 0 0 0
Hunter Davis 2 0 0 0 0 1
Alex Saltkill 2 0 0 0 0 0
Jake Collette 2 0 0 0 0 1
Dylan Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett Lee 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alex Gaetz 1 0 1 0 0 0
Braden Hensley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dallas Beets
Canon Collette
Bryson Rice
Isaiah Slaven
Totals 13 0 1 0 1 5

BattingTB: Alex Gaetz
TotalsTeam QAB: 4 (28.57%)
Alex Gaetz, Braden Hensley, Dylan Kelley, Harrison Shelton

Team LOB: 2 FieldingE: Braden Hensley, Garrett Lee, Harrison Shelton

Claiborne
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
D Foster 1 3 1 1 2 0
E Thomas 2 1 0 0 1 1
J Hauser 3 1 1 1 0 0
T Myatt 2 2 0 0 1 1
C Atkins 1 1 1 2 2 0
B Hamlin 2 1 1 2 1 0
E Poore 2 1 0 0 1 1
D Long 2 0 1 3 1 1
J Moyers 1 1 0 0 1 0
Totals 16 11 5 9 10 4

Batting2B: D Foster, D Long
3B: C Atkins
TB: D Foster 2, J Hauser, C Atkins 3, B Hamlin, D Long 2
RBI: D Foster, J Hauser, C Atkins 2, B Hamlin 2, D Long 3
ROE: J Hauser, T Myatt, B Hamlin
SB: D Foster 2, J Hauser 2, T Myatt 2
CS: C Atkins
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (69.23%)
D Foster 3, E Thomas 2, J Hauser, T Myatt 2, C Atkins 3, B Hamlin 2, E Poore 2, D Long 2, J Moyers

Team LOB: 5

Clinton Middle School
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Alex Gaetz 1.1 20 .700 2 2 2 2 1 0
Harrison Shelton 1.0 46 .326 1 6 5 1 6 0
Dallas Beets 0.0 6 .333 1 1 1 0 1 0
Totals 3.0 96 .417 5 11 9 4 10 0

PitchingL: Alex Gaetz
WP: Harrison Shelton 2
Pitches-Strikes: Dallas Beets 6-2, Alex Gaetz 20-14, Harrison Shelton 46-15
Groundouts-Flyouts: Dallas Beets 0-0, Alex Gaetz 1-1, Harrison Shelton 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Dallas Beets 1-2, Alex Gaetz 7-7, Harrison Shelton 4-11

Claiborne
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
J Hauser 4.0 45 .600 1 0 0 5 1 0
Totals 4.0 45 .600 1 0 0 5 1 0

PitchingW: J Hauser
Pitches-Strikes: J Hauser 45-27
Groundouts-Flyouts: J Hauser 5-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: J Hauser 8-14

