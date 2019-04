Sports

Kingston’s Reynolds pitches Perfect Game in win over Austin-East in Game 1

Keylon Reynolds hurled a perfect game on Thursday to lead Roane County Lady Jackets past Austin-East 18-0. She allowed no hits and no runs over three innings, striking out nine and walking none.

The Lady Jackets secured the victory thanks to 12 runs in the first inning to go along with Reynolds perfect game.

Clements led Kingston with four hits in four at-bats.

Kingston won game 2, 16-0

RNCT 12 5 1 X X X X 18 8 0 ASTN 0 0 0 X X X X 0 0 2

Kingston

Batting2B: Trinity Clements 2

3B: A’Lasha Moore

TB: Trinity Clements 6, Autumn Davis, Shelby LeBlanc, A’Lasha Moore 3, Keylon Reynolds

RBI: Trinity Clements 2, Autumn Davis 3, Morgan Grigsby, Shelby LeBlanc 2, A’Lasha Moore 4, Keylon Reynolds 3, Emily Thompson 2

ROE: Gabby McElveen, Mahala Wallace

FC: Autumn Davis, Shelby LeBlanc, Gabby McElveen, Emily Thompson

HBP: Autumn Davis, Morgan Grigsby 2, A’Lasha Moore

SB: Shelby LeBlanc, Mahala Wallace

TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (46.67%)

Trinity Clements 2, Autumn Davis 2, Morgan Grigsby 2, Shelby LeBlanc, Gabby McElveen, A’Lasha Moore 2, Keylon Reynolds 2, Emily Thompson, Mahala Wallace

Team LOB: 3

Austin-East

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO #00 1 0 0 0 0 1 #14 1 0 0 0 0 1 #7 1 0 0 0 0 1 #9 1 0 0 0 0 1 #15 1 0 0 0 0 1 #2 1 0 0 0 0 1 #4 1 0 0 0 0 1 #11 1 0 0 0 0 1 #31 1 0 0 0 0 1 #27 – – – – – – Totals 9 0 0 0 0 9

TotalsTeam QAB: 0 (0.00%)

Team LOB: 0 FieldingE: #15, #2



Kingston

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Keylon Reynolds 3.0 32 .844 0 0 0 9 0 0 Totals 3.0 32 .844 0 0 0 9 0 0

PitchingW: Keylon Reynolds

Pitches-Strikes: Keylon Reynolds 32-27

Groundouts-Flyouts: Keylon Reynolds 0-0

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Keylon Reynolds 8-9



Austin-East

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR #7 3.0 89 .438 8 18 8 2 9 0 Totals 3.0 89 .438 8 18 8 2 9 0

PitchingL: #7

HBP: #7 4

WP: #7

Pitches-Strikes: #7 89-39

Groundouts-Flyouts: #7 0-1

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #7 10-30

