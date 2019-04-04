Sports
Big 2nd inning powers Kingston’s over Coalfield
Kingston put up six runs in the second on its way to a 7-1 victory over Coalfield on Thursday. Kain Collins, Colton Robinette, Chandler Worley, and Jake Tipton powered the big inning with RBIs.
Joe Tipton pitched Kingston to victory. He surrendered just one run on four hits over five innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Seth Lowe took the loss for Coalfield. He allowed four hits and six runs over two innings, striking out three.
Kingston collected five hits on the day. Collins and Worley each collected multiple hits for Kingston.
Nathan Harvey went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Coalfield in hits.
|RNCT
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|X
|X
|7
|5
|1
|CLFD
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|X
|X
|1
|4
|1
Roane County
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Kain Collins
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jesse Griffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colton Robinette
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Chandler Worley
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Jake Tipton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Joe Tipton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Nathan McNelley
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyatt Heidle
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daunte Inman
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brady Luttrell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kyle Mikelson
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|21
|7
|5
|6
|4
|5
Batting2B: Chandler Worley
TB: Kain Collins 2, Daunte Inman, Chandler Worley 3
RBI: Kain Collins, Colton Robinette, Chandler Worley 4
ROE: Jake Tipton
HBP: Jesse Griffey
SB: Kain Collins 2, Jesse Griffey, Chandler Worley
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (42.31%)
Kain Collins, Jesse Griffey 2, Wyatt Heidle, Brady Luttrell 2, Colton Robinette, Joe Tipton, Jake Tipton, Chandler Worley 2
Team LOB: 4 FieldingDP: Jesse Griffey, Colton Robinette
Coalfield
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Nathan Harvey
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffrey Speer
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wyatt Winthrow
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Dawson Nitzschke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Luke Adkisson
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ashton Jones
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Austin Hensley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnny Carroll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michah Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jericho Lowe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seth Lowe
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Lance Byrd
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|19
|1
|4
|1
|1
|9
Batting2B: Harvey
TB: Harvey 3, Adkisson, Jones
RBI: Winthrow
ROE: Winthrow
GIDP: Speer
SB: Harvey
TotalsTeam QAB: 3 (15.00%)
Harvey 3
Team LOB: 4
Roane County
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Joe Tipton
|5.0
|68
|.647
|4
|1
|1
|9
|1
|0
|Totals
|5.0
|68
|.647
|4
|1
|1
|9
|1
|0
PitchingW: Joe Tipton
BK: Joe Tipton
Pitches-Strikes: Joe Tipton 68-44
Groundouts-Flyouts: Joe Tipton 4-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Joe Tipton 9-20
Coalfieldmore stats
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Seth Lowe
|2.0
|68
|.574
|4
|6
|5
|3
|4
|0
|Lance Byrd
|2.0
|29
|.517
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nathan Harvey
|1.0
|12
|.667
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|5.0
|109
|.569
|5
|7
|6
|5
|4
|0
PitchingL: #77
HBP: Byrd
Pitches-Strikes: #77 68-39, Harvey 12-8, Byrd 29-15
Groundouts-Flyouts: #77 1-2, Harvey 2-0, Byrd 0-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #77 6-15, Harvey 3-3, Byrd 4-8
