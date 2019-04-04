Sports

Big 2nd inning powers Kingston’s over Coalfield

Kingston put up six runs in the second on its way to a 7-1 victory over Coalfield on Thursday. Kain Collins, Colton Robinette, Chandler Worley, and Jake Tipton powered the big inning with RBIs.

Joe Tipton pitched Kingston to victory. He surrendered just one run on four hits over five innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Seth Lowe took the loss for Coalfield. He allowed four hits and six runs over two innings, striking out three.

Kingston collected five hits on the day. Collins and Worley each collected multiple hits for Kingston.

Nathan Harvey went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Coalfield in hits.

RNCT 0 6 0 1 0 X X 7 5 1 CLFD 0 0 1 0 0 X X 1 4 1

Roane County

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Kain Collins 3 2 2 1 0 0 Jesse Griffey 1 0 0 0 1 1 Colton Robinette 2 1 0 1 1 1 Chandler Worley 3 1 2 4 0 0 Jake Tipton 3 0 0 0 0 2 Joe Tipton 2 0 0 0 1 1 Nathan McNelley 0 1 0 0 0 0 Wyatt Heidle 3 0 0 0 0 0 Daunte Inman 3 1 1 0 0 0 Brady Luttrell 1 1 0 0 1 0 Kyle Mikelson – – – – – – Totals 21 7 5 6 4 5

Batting2B: Chandler Worley

TB: Kain Collins 2, Daunte Inman, Chandler Worley 3

RBI: Kain Collins, Colton Robinette, Chandler Worley 4

ROE: Jake Tipton

HBP: Jesse Griffey

SB: Kain Collins 2, Jesse Griffey, Chandler Worley

TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (42.31%)

Kain Collins, Jesse Griffey 2, Wyatt Heidle, Brady Luttrell 2, Colton Robinette, Joe Tipton, Jake Tipton, Chandler Worley 2

Team LOB: 4 FieldingDP: Jesse Griffey, Colton Robinette



Coalfield

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Nathan Harvey 2 1 2 0 1 0 Jeffrey Speer 3 0 0 0 0 1 Wyatt Winthrow 2 0 0 1 0 0 Dawson Nitzschke 2 0 0 0 0 2 Luke Adkisson 2 0 1 0 0 0 Ashton Jones 2 0 1 0 0 1 Austin Hensley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Johnny Carroll 1 0 0 0 0 0 Michah Jackson 2 0 0 0 0 2 Jericho Lowe 2 0 0 0 0 2 Seth Lowe – – – – – – Lance Byrd – – – – – – Totals 19 1 4 1 1 9

Batting2B: Harvey

TB: Harvey 3, Adkisson, Jones

RBI: Winthrow

ROE: Winthrow

GIDP: Speer

SB: Harvey

TotalsTeam QAB: 3 (15.00%)

Harvey 3

Team LOB: 4

Roane County

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Joe Tipton 5.0 68 .647 4 1 1 9 1 0 Totals 5.0 68 .647 4 1 1 9 1 0

PitchingW: Joe Tipton

BK: Joe Tipton

Pitches-Strikes: Joe Tipton 68-44

Groundouts-Flyouts: Joe Tipton 4-1

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Joe Tipton 9-20



Coalfieldmore stats

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Seth Lowe 2.0 68 .574 4 6 5 3 4 0 Lance Byrd 2.0 29 .517 1 1 1 1 0 0 Nathan Harvey 1.0 12 .667 0 0 0 1 0 0 Totals 5.0 109 .569 5 7 6 5 4 0

PitchingL: #77

HBP: Byrd

Pitches-Strikes: #77 68-39, Harvey 12-8, Byrd 29-15

Groundouts-Flyouts: #77 1-2, Harvey 2-0, Byrd 0-5

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #77 6-15, Harvey 3-3, Byrd 4-8

