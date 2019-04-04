Community
Thunder Road Festival in Rockwood this Saturday 10 till 4
This coming Saturday the Rockwood Merchants Association is holding their annual Thunder Road festival. This will be held in the downtown district beginning at 10 am and will last until 4 pm. All the favorites of a downtown festival including a car and bike show and lots of musical talent, PLUS, Plenty of food and a lot of exhibits will be displayed on the downtown streets. Everyone is invited to come to Rockwood this Saturday for the annual Thunder Road festival. There will be a moonshine contest as well. For information contact John Evans the merchants association president his number is 865-285-9458, or Bill Anderson, Junior at 615-585-9301. Thunder Road Festival is sponsored in part by the Roane Alliance, AutoZone, and the City of Rockwood.
