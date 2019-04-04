Featured

Abandoned House fire sparks a widespread brush fire last night near Rockwood

Photo by Melissa Beck

All of Roane County’s volunteer fire agencies were called to a fire on Eagle Furnace Road near Winton Chapel just off of Williams Circle and Mary Brown Lane after an abandoned house caught fire last night around 8:30. Detective John Mayes with the Sheriffs Department, also a volunteer Fireman who was on the scene last night, told us that the owner of the structure that was destroyed is being sought at this time and the investigation as to what started it is ongoing. Numerous agencies including Midtown, South and East Roane County, Emergency management and Rescue Squad all assisted West Roane County to battle the fire. They were on the scene for around 4 hours. As you can see from the photos taken by Melissa Beck, A lot of assistance was needed to help in fighting the fire. The State Forestry also responded with a dozer to cut a fire line around the fire which aided in getting it under control. No injuries were reported.

Photo by Melissa Beck

Photo by Melissa Beck

