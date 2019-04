News

This Week In Anderson County with Chad McNabb will be live tonight at 7:00 pm

Posted on by in News with

This Week In Anderson County with Chad McNabb will be live tonight at 7:00 pm. His guests will be Melissa Miller of the YWCA and LT. Shain Vowell of the Anderson County Sheriffs Dept, who will be discussing criminal justice issues in our community. Join them live tonight at 7:00 pm on right here on BBBTV12, or you can stream it live on our website or Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged YWCA