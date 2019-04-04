Featured

Follow-Up: Man accused of assault, kidnapping arrested

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Matthew Edward Swatzell, 34

Following up on a story we first reported on last month, an Anderson County man has been arrested on charges including aggravated kidnapping after a woman accused him of holding her against her will and beating her.

Deputy Zach Bates met the alleged victim at a house on New Clear Branch Road on March 10th and was told that she had just escaped from a nearby home after the male resident kidnapped her on March 8th. Deputy Bates noticed that she was covered in bruises “in different stages of healing” and a particularly fresh bruise on the right side of her head.

At first evasive, she eventually told Bates that she was afraid that her alleged captor would retaliate if she “snitched” on him, and that she did not want to press charges or “get him in trouble.” She was able to identify her alleged captor as 34-year-old Matthew Swatzell.

After being assured that she would be protected, the alleged victim told Bates that Swatzell had refused to let her leave his house because he was concerned she would tell the police about him striking her during an argument Friday. She said that after the argument, he had dragged her down a hallway and beat her up, at one point holding a black switchblade knife to her throat and threatening to kill her. She also says Swatzell told her that he “could have her taken to Colorado and killed for $500.” She also said that on Saturday, she had tried to call a friend to come get her, but the suspect broke her phone.

She told Bates that after the Swatzell’s mother gave her a sleeping pill, she was able to take advantage of the fact they thought she was asleep to make her escape. She ran to one neighbor’ s house, and then another after the man at the first house said he could not give her a ride. It was at the second house that Bates located her.

Bates went to the suspect’s house and spoke with the mother, who said that her son and a friend had just left. She also said that her son and the alleged victim had been fighting, but gave no specifics about the nature of their disagreement.

Bates and another deputy searched the home and located a black switchblade matching the description of the knife described by the victim, who also later identified it as the weapon the man had used to threaten her.

On March 27th, Swatzell was arrested by Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, vandalism and interfering with an emergency call. Details of his arrest were not imemdiately available, but we can tell you that he was taken into custody on March 27th and, as of this morning, was being held on bonds totaling $137,500. He is also being held on a parole violation.

Jail records indicate that Swatzell has a lengthy criminal history, including previous charges of kidnapping and domestic assault in 2007.

INMATE CHARGES Charge Description TCA Warrant Bond

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39-13-102 19ST0529-4 $50,000.00

VANDALISM 39-14-408 19ST0529-2 $5,000.00

PREVENTING 1 FROM PLACING EMERGENCY CALL 65-21-117 19ST0529-3 $7,500.00

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 39-13-304 19ST0529-1 $75,000.00

PAROLE VIOLATION PAROLE A86465 $0.00

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged kidnapping