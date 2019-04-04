Sports
South Doyle Runs Away from Clinton Middle in Victory
Clinton Middle School fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-3 loss to South Doyle on Wednesday. South Doyle scored on a single by Avari Belcher and an error during Jadyn Foust’s
Clinton struggled to contain the high-powered offense of South Doyle, giving up 11 runs.
Clinton
Foust was the winning pitcher for South Doyle. He lasted five innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out five.
Davis took the loss for the Hawks. He allowed four hits and eight runs over three innings, striking out four.
Davis and Tinker each collected one hit to lead Clinton.
Belcher went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead South Doyle in hits. South Doyle stole 14 bases during the game as four players stole more than one. Jared Beal led the way with three.
|CLNT
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|X
|X
|3
|2
|4
|STHD
|4
|2
|2
|3
|X
|X
|X
|11
|6
|2
Version:1.0 StartHTML:000000213 EndHTML:000083981 StartFragment:000054668 EndFragment:000083925 StartSelection:000054769 EndSelection:000083896 SourceURL:https://gc.com/game-5c65f2710b1e0d0021257156/stats Clinton Middle School at South Doyle | 04/03/2019 | Stats
Clinton Middle School
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Harrison Shelton
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hunter Davis
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ethan Tinker
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Isaiah Slaven
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dylan Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett Lee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Gaetz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blake Lowe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Canon Collette
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Braden Hensley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Camden Britton
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|17
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
BattingTB: Hunter Davis, Ethan Tinker
RBI: Hunter Davis, Ethan Tinker
HBP: Garrett Lee
GIDP: Isaiah Slaven
SB: Ethan Tinker
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (45.45%)
Canon Collette, Hunter Davis 2, Braden Hensley, Dylan Kelley, Garrett Lee, Blake Lowe, Harrison Shelton 2, Isaiah Slaven
Team LOB: 4 FieldingE: Camden Britton, Canon Collette, Dylan Kelley, Isaiah Slaven
DP: Hunter Davis, Isaiah Slaven, Ethan Tinker
South Doyle
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Jared Beal
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Noah Irwin
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Bradyn Chasteen
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Avari Belcher
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Eli Waldrop
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Eli Ellis
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jadyn Foust
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam Hopkins
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnathan Waldrop
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Zack Barrier
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|19
|11
|6
|5
|6
|5
Batting2B: Avari Belcher
3B: Johnathan Waldrop
TB: Jared Beal, Noah Irwin, Avari Belcher 3, Adam Hopkins, Johnathan Waldrop 3
RBI: Noah Irwin 2, Avari Belcher 3
ROE: Noah Irwin, Jadyn Foust
HBP: Bradyn Chasteen
SB: Jared Beal 3, Noah Irwin 3, Avari Belcher 3, Eli Waldrop, Eli Ellis 3, Adam Hopkins
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (50.00%)
Jared Beal, Bradyn Chasteen, Avari Belcher 3, Eli Waldrop 3, Eli Ellis 2, Jadyn Foust, Johnathan Waldrop, Zack Barrier
Team LOB: 3 FieldingE: Bradyn Chasteen, Avari Belcher
DP: Avari Belcher, Eli Waldrop
Clinton Middle School
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Hunter Davis
|3.0
|73
|.479
|4
|8
|5
|4
|4
|0
|Braden Hensley
|1.0
|28
|.464
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|4.0
|101
|.475
|6
|11
|8
|5
|6
|0
PitchingL: Hunter Davis
HBP: Hunter Davis
WP: Hunter Davis 4
Pitches-Strikes: Hunter Davis 73-35, Braden Hensley 28-13
Groundouts-Flyouts: Hunter Davis 3-1, Braden Hensley 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Hunter Davis 7-19, Braden Hensley 1-7
South Doyle
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Jadyn Foust
|5.0
|88
|.500
|2
|3
|2
|5
|4
|0
|Totals
|5.0
|88
|.500
|2
|3
|2
|5
|4
|0
PitchingW: Jadyn Foust
HBP: Jadyn Foust
WP: Jadyn Foust
Pitches-Strikes: Jadyn Foust 88-44
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jadyn Foust 4-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jadyn Foust 8-22