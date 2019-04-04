Sports

South Doyle Runs Away from Clinton Middle in Victory

Clinton Middle School fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-3 loss to South Doyle on Wednesday. South Doyle scored on a single by Avari Belcher and an error during Jadyn Foust’s at bat in the first inning.

Clinton struggled to contain the high-powered offense of South Doyle, giving up 11 runs.

Clinton tallied three runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught came from a single by Hunter Davis and a groundout by Ethan Tinker.

Foust was the winning pitcher for South Doyle. He lasted five innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out five.

Davis took the loss for the Hawks. He allowed four hits and eight runs over three innings, striking out four.

Davis and Tinker each collected one hit to lead Clinton.

Belcher went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead South Doyle in hits. South Doyle stole 14 bases during the game as four players stole more than one. Jared Beal led the way with three.

CLNT 0 0 3 0 0 X X 3 2 4 STHD 4 2 2 3 X X X 11 6 2

Clinton Middle School

BattingTB: Hunter Davis, Ethan Tinker

RBI: Hunter Davis, Ethan Tinker

HBP: Garrett Lee

GIDP: Isaiah Slaven

SB: Ethan Tinker

TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (45.45%)

Canon Collette, Hunter Davis 2, Braden Hensley, Dylan Kelley, Garrett Lee, Blake Lowe, Harrison Shelton 2, Isaiah Slaven

Team LOB: 4 FieldingE: Camden Britton, Canon Collette, Dylan Kelley, Isaiah Slaven

DP: Hunter Davis, Isaiah Slaven, Ethan Tinker



South Doyle

Batting2B: Avari Belcher

3B: Johnathan Waldrop

TB: Jared Beal, Noah Irwin, Avari Belcher 3, Adam Hopkins, Johnathan Waldrop 3

RBI: Noah Irwin 2, Avari Belcher 3

ROE: Noah Irwin, Jadyn Foust

HBP: Bradyn Chasteen

SB: Jared Beal 3, Noah Irwin 3, Avari Belcher 3, Eli Waldrop, Eli Ellis 3, Adam Hopkins

TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (50.00%)

Jared Beal, Bradyn Chasteen, Avari Belcher 3, Eli Waldrop 3, Eli Ellis 2, Jadyn Foust, Johnathan Waldrop, Zack Barrier

Team LOB: 3 FieldingE: Bradyn Chasteen, Avari Belcher

DP: Avari Belcher, Eli Waldrop



Clinton Middle School

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Hunter Davis 3.0 73 .479 4 8 5 4 4 0 Braden Hensley 1.0 28 .464 2 3 3 1 2 0 Totals 4.0 101 .475 6 11 8 5 6 0

PitchingL: Hunter Davis

HBP: Hunter Davis

WP: Hunter Davis 4

Pitches-Strikes: Hunter Davis 73-35, Braden Hensley 28-13

Groundouts-Flyouts: Hunter Davis 3-1, Braden Hensley 1-1

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Hunter Davis 7-19, Braden Hensley 1-7



South Doyle

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Jadyn Foust 5.0 88 .500 2 3 2 5 4 0 Totals 5.0 88 .500 2 3 2 5 4 0

PitchingW: Jadyn Foust

HBP: Jadyn Foust

WP: Jadyn Foust

Pitches-Strikes: Jadyn Foust 88-44

Groundouts-Flyouts: Jadyn Foust 4-6

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jadyn Foust 8-22

