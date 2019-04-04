Sports

Worley Shuts Out Fulton, And Drives in 5 for Kingston to Take The Win

Chandler Worley shut down Fulton, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Kingson to a 10-0 victory on Wednesday

Worley led Kingston to victory by driving in five runs. He went 3-for-4 at the plate. Worley drove in runs on a double in the third, a single in the fourth, and a home run in the sixth.

Kingston got on the board in the first inning, then put up five runs in the fourth inning. Kingston’s big bats in the inning were led by singles by Brady Luttrell and Worley and an error on a ball put in play by Kain Collins. A single by Davidson in the sixth inning was a positive for Fulton.

Worley allowed one hit and no runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking none.

Kyle started the game for Fulton. He allowed eight hits and ten runs over five innings, striking out two.

And if Worley hadn’t already done enough on the day, he went yard in the sixth inning.

Kingston racked up eight hits. Worley and Luttrell each collected multiple hits for Kingston. Worley went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Kingston in hits.

Davidson led Fulton with one hit in two at bats.

FLTN 0 0 0 0 0 0 X 0 1 6 RNCT 2 0 2 5 0 1 X 10 8 1

Fulton

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Wyatt 3 0 0 0 0 1 Kyle 2 0 0 0 0 2 Pickens 2 0 0 0 0 1 Carver 2 0 0 0 0 0 Vaughn 2 0 0 0 0 1 Malone 2 0 0 0 0 1 Gamez 2 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 2 0 1 0 0 0 Cash 2 0 0 0 0 1 #3 – – – – – – Mize – – – – – – Totals 19 0 1 0 0 7

BattingTB: Davidson

ROE: Gamez

CS: Gamez

TotalsTeam QAB: 6 (31.58%)

Wyatt, Vaughn, Carver, Davidson, Malone 2

Team LOB: 1 FieldingE: Vaughn, Carver, #3 3, Malone



Roane County

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Kain Collins 4 1 0 0 0 0 Jesse Griffey 3 2 1 0 1 0 Colton Robinette 3 2 1 0 1 0 Chandler Worley 4 1 3 5 0 0 Jake Tipton 3 0 1 1 0 0 Joe Tipton 3 0 0 0 0 1 Wyatt Heidle 1 1 0 0 1 0 Nathan McNelley 3 1 0 0 0 0 Brady Luttrell 3 1 2 1 0 1 Kyle Mikelson 0 1 0 0 0 0 Trey Schulz – – – – – – Totals 27 10 8 7 3 2

Batting2B: Chandler Worley

3B: Colton Robinette

HR: Chandler Worley

TB: Jesse Griffey, Brady Luttrell 2, Colton Robinette 3, Jake Tipton, Chandler Worley 7

RBI: Brady Luttrell, Jake Tipton, Chandler Worley 5

ROE: Kain Collins, Nathan McNelley, Colton Robinette, Chandler Worley

FC: Nathan McNelley

HBP: Wyatt Heidle

SB: Jesse Griffey, Wyatt Heidle, Brady Luttrell

TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (51.61%)

Kain Collins 2, Jesse Griffey 2, Wyatt Heidle, Brady Luttrell 2, Colton Robinette 2, Joe Tipton 2, Jake Tipton 2, Chandler Worley 3

Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: Joe Tipton



Fulton

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Kyle 5.0 93 .602 8 10 3 2 3 1 Totals 5.0 93 .602 8 10 3 2 3 1

PitchingHBP: Kyle

Pitches-Strikes: Kyle 93-56

Groundouts-Flyouts: Kyle 7-5

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kyle 17-31



Roane County

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Chandler Worley 6.0 60 .767 1 0 0 7 0 0 Totals 6.0 60 .767 1 0 0 7 0 0

PitchingPitches-Strikes: Chandler Worley 60-46

Groundouts-Flyouts: Chandler Worley 5-5

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chandler Worley 17-19

