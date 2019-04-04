Sports
Worley Shuts Out Fulton, And Drives in 5 for Kingston to Take The Win
Chandler Worley shut down Fulton, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Kingson to a 10-0 victory on Wednesday
Worley led Kingston to victory by driving in five runs. He went 3-for-4 at the plate. Worley drove in runs on a double in the third, a single in the fourth, and a home run in the sixth.
Kingston got on the board in the first inning, then put up five runs in the fourth inning. Kingston’s big bats in the inning were led by singles by Brady Luttrell and Worley and an error on a ball put in play by Kain Collins. A single by Davidson in the sixth inning was a positive for Fulton.
Worley allowed one hit and no runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking none.
Kyle started the game for Fulton. He allowed eight hits and ten runs over five innings, striking out two.
And if Worley hadn’t already done enough on the day, he went yard in the sixth inning.
Kingston racked up eight hits. Worley and Luttrell each collected multiple hits for Kingston. Worley went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Kingston in hits.
Davidson led Fulton with one hit in two at bats.
|FLTN
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|0
|1
|6
|RNCT
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|1
|X
|10
|8
|1
Fulton
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Wyatt
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kyle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pickens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carver
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Malone
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gamez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cash
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|#3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Mize
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
BattingTB: Davidson
ROE: Gamez
CS: Gamez
TotalsTeam QAB: 6 (31.58%)
Wyatt, Vaughn, Carver, Davidson, Malone 2
Team LOB: 1 FieldingE: Vaughn, Carver, #3 3, Malone
Roane County
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Kain Collins
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jesse Griffey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Colton Robinette
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chandler Worley
|4
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Jake Tipton
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Joe Tipton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wyatt Heidle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Nathan McNelley
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brady Luttrell
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Kyle Mikelson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trey Schulz
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|27
|10
|8
|7
|3
|2
Batting2B: Chandler Worley
3B: Colton Robinette
HR: Chandler Worley
TB: Jesse Griffey, Brady Luttrell 2, Colton Robinette 3, Jake Tipton, Chandler Worley 7
RBI: Brady Luttrell, Jake Tipton, Chandler Worley 5
ROE: Kain Collins, Nathan McNelley, Colton Robinette, Chandler Worley
FC: Nathan McNelley
HBP: Wyatt Heidle
SB: Jesse Griffey, Wyatt Heidle, Brady Luttrell
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (51.61%)
Kain Collins 2, Jesse Griffey 2, Wyatt Heidle, Brady Luttrell 2, Colton Robinette 2, Joe Tipton 2, Jake Tipton 2, Chandler Worley 3
Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: Joe Tipton
Fulton
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Kyle
|5.0
|93
|.602
|8
|10
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Totals
|5.0
|93
|.602
|8
|10
|3
|2
|3
|1
PitchingHBP: Kyle
Pitches-Strikes: Kyle 93-56
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kyle 7-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kyle 17-31
Roane County
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Chandler Worley
|6.0
|60
|.767
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Totals
|6.0
|60
|.767
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
PitchingPitches-Strikes: Chandler Worley 60-46
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chandler Worley 5-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chandler Worley 17-19