Featured

BREAKING NEWS: Roane School Board Approves McFall as new Director

Posted on by in Featured, News with

In a 6-4 vote, the Roane County School Board has voted to approve Dr. LaDonna McFall as the next Director of Schools over Dr. Thomas Sisk. The School Board then voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Dr. McFall. We will have more on this vote tomorrow on the Channel 12 News.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged breaking news, schools