Maryville Runs Away With Early Lead in Victory

The Oak Ridge Wildcats watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 15-5 loss to Maryville on Wednesday.

The Wildcats lost despite out-hitting Maryville seven to six.

Oak Ridge notched three runs in the fourth inning. Bryson Caldwell and Matthew Swigert all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Caldwell took the loss for Oak Ridge. He allowed five hits and nine runs over three-and-a-third innings, striking out three.

Oak Ridge saw the ball well today, racking up seven hits in the game. Caldwell and Donovon Black each collected multiple hits for Oak Ridge Wildcats Varsity. Black and Caldwell all had two hits to lead Oak Ridge Wildcats Varsity.

OKRD00032XX575
MRYV40074XX1562

Oak Ridge

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Donovon Black 3 2 2 0 0 0
Mark Pinchback 2 0 1 0 0 0
Bryson Parks 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jonathan Milloway 3 0 0 0 1 0
Bryson Caldwell 2 0 2 2 0 0
Clay Williams 3 0 1 0 0 0
Matthew Swigert 2 0 0 2 1 0
Alex McNaughton 2 0 0 0 0 0
Rylan Glenn 2 0 0 0 0 1
Ricky Jennings 2 1 1 0 0 0
Jacob Parton 0 1 0 0 0 0
Carter Williams 0 1 0 0 0 0
Christopher Van Hook
Totals 22 5 7 4 2 2

Batting2B: Donovon Black, Ricky Jennings
TB: Donovon Black 3, Bryson Caldwell 2, Ricky Jennings 2, Mark Pinchback, Clay Williams
RBI: Bryson Caldwell 2, Matthew Swigert 2
ROE: Matthew Swigert
FC: Jonathan Milloway
SB: Donovon Black, Bryson Caldwell
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (41.67%)
Donovon Black 2, Bryson Caldwell 2, Rylan Glenn, Ricky Jennings 2, Jonathan Milloway, Matthew Swigert, Clay Williams

Team LOB: 4 FieldingE: Donovon Black, Bryson Caldwell, Jonathan Milloway, Mark Pinchback, Christopher Van Hook

Maryville
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
#5 2 1 0 0 1 1
#8 1 0 0 0 0 1
#11 0 2 0 0 3 0
#6 3 2 0 1 1 1
#27 3 1 1 1 0 0
#1 0 2 0 0 1 0
#22 2 3 2 2 1 0
#16 4 2 2 1 0 0
#10 2 1 0 2 2 0
#20 2 1 0 1 2 1
#25 4 0 1 0 0 0
#13
#30
Totals 23 15 6 8 11 4

Batting2B: #27
3B: #22
TB: #27 2, #22 4, #16 2, #25
RBI: #6, #10 2, #27, #22 2, #16, #20
SAC: #11
ROE: #5, #10, #16, #25
FC: #6, #25
HBP: #22
SB: #1, #5, #10, #11, #22, #16
TotalsTeam QAB: 21 (58.33%)
#1, #5, #6, #8, #10 2, #11 4, #27, #22 3, #16 3, #20 2, #25 2

Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: #11, #30

Oak Ridge
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Bryson Caldwell 3.1 101 .515 5 9 7 3 7 0
Ricky Jennings 1.0 36 .417 0 5 3 1 3 0
Donovon Black 0.1 9 .444 1 1 0 0 1 0
Totals 4.2 146 .486 6 15 10 4 11 0

PitchingL: Bryson Caldwell
HBP: Ricky Jennings
WP: Bryson Caldwell
Pitches-Strikes: Donovon Black 9-4, Bryson Caldwell 101-52, Ricky Jennings 36-15
Groundouts-Flyouts: Donovon Black 0-1, Bryson Caldwell 2-4, Ricky Jennings 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Donovon Black 2-4, Bryson Caldwell 13-24, Ricky Jennings 2-8

Maryville
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
#13 4.0 53 .585 3 3 1 1 1 0
#30 1.0 36 .528 4 2 2 1 1 0
Totals 5.0 89 .562 7 5 3 2 2 0

PitchingW: #13
Pitches-Strikes: #13 53-31, #30 36-19
Groundouts-Flyouts: #13 4-7, #30 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #13 8-17, #30 4-7

