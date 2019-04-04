Sports
Maryville Runs Away With Early Lead in Victory
The Oak Ridge Wildcats watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 15-5 loss to Maryville on Wednesday.
The Wildcats lost despite out-hitting Maryville seven to six.
Oak Ridge notched three runs in the fourth inning. Bryson Caldwell and Matthew Swigert all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Caldwell took the loss for Oak Ridge. He allowed five hits and nine runs over three-and-a-third innings, striking out three.
Oak Ridge saw the ball well today, racking up seven hits in the game. Caldwell and Donovon Black each collected multiple hits for Oak Ridge Wildcats Varsity. Black and Caldwell all had two hits to lead Oak Ridge Wildcats Varsity.
|OKRD
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|X
|X
|5
|7
|5
|MRYV
|4
|0
|0
|7
|4
|X
|X
|15
|6
|2
Oak Ridge
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Donovon Black
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Pinchback
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bryson Parks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jonathan Milloway
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bryson Caldwell
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Clay Williams
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Matthew Swigert
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Alex McNaughton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylan Glenn
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ricky Jennings
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Parton
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carter Williams
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christopher Van Hook
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|22
|5
|7
|4
|2
|2
Batting2B: Donovon Black, Ricky Jennings
TB: Donovon Black 3, Bryson Caldwell 2, Ricky Jennings 2, Mark Pinchback, Clay Williams
RBI: Bryson Caldwell 2, Matthew Swigert 2
ROE: Matthew Swigert
FC: Jonathan Milloway
SB: Donovon Black, Bryson Caldwell
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (41.67%)
Donovon Black 2, Bryson Caldwell 2, Rylan Glenn, Ricky Jennings 2, Jonathan Milloway, Matthew Swigert, Clay Williams
Team LOB: 4 FieldingE: Donovon Black, Bryson Caldwell, Jonathan Milloway, Mark Pinchback, Christopher Van Hook
Maryville
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|#5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|#8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|#11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|#6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|#27
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|#1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|#22
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|#16
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|#10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|#20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|#25
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|#13
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|#30
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|23
|15
|6
|8
|11
|4
Batting2B: #27
3B: #22
TB: #27 2, #22 4, #16 2, #25
RBI: #6, #10 2, #27, #22 2, #16, #20
SAC: #11
ROE: #5, #10, #16, #25
FC: #6, #25
HBP: #22
SB: #1, #5, #10, #11, #22, #16
TotalsTeam QAB: 21 (58.33%)
#1, #5, #6, #8, #10 2, #11 4, #27, #22 3, #16 3, #20 2, #25 2
Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: #11, #30
Oak Ridge
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Bryson Caldwell
|3.1
|101
|.515
|5
|9
|7
|3
|7
|0
|Ricky Jennings
|1.0
|36
|.417
|0
|5
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Donovon Black
|0.1
|9
|.444
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|4.2
|146
|.486
|6
|15
|10
|4
|11
|0
PitchingL: Bryson Caldwell
HBP: Ricky Jennings
WP: Bryson Caldwell
Pitches-Strikes: Donovon Black 9-4, Bryson Caldwell 101-52, Ricky Jennings 36-15
Groundouts-Flyouts: Donovon Black 0-1, Bryson Caldwell 2-4, Ricky Jennings 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Donovon Black 2-4, Bryson Caldwell 13-24, Ricky Jennings 2-8
Maryville
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|#13
|4.0
|53
|.585
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|#30
|1.0
|36
|.528
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|5.0
|89
|.562
|7
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
PitchingW: #13
Pitches-Strikes: #13 53-31, #30 36-19
Groundouts-Flyouts: #13 4-7, #30 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #13 8-17, #30 4-7