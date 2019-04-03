Featured

Roane School Board to meet this evening to interview and possibly appoint a new School Director

Posted on by in Featured, News with

This evening at 6 PM the Roane County School Board is meeting in a special called meeting to possibly select the next director for the Roane County school system. Two finalists, First, Thomas Sisk from Limestone County, Alabama, who is currently employed there as the director of schools, and Coffee County Tennessee director of schools Ladonna McFall. Both will be interviewed Wednesday and then possibly after the interviews the board could meet in a special called session to appoint one as the new director for the Roane County school system. The board also has the option to not select either of the two and begin a new search.

Dr. Thomas Sisk

Both the candidates for the schools director position are tainted somewhat, as an article in the county newspaper states that Sisk was targeted by the Alabama NAACP as being bias when it comes to discipline for white kids versus black students. McFall, on the other hand, was not given very good remarks from the teachers union in Coffee County where they were not willing to support an extension of her contract.

Dr. LaDonna McFall

Acting Director Gary Aytes is not interested in staying on as the director as he retired several years ago only to return back to be Interim Director until a new one could be selected. Wednesday’s meeting will be at the Board of Education main office complex at the corner of Highway 70 and Bluff Road in Kingston again at 6 PM and since it is a special called session it is open to the public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

