Featured
TBI IDs woman killed in officer-involved shooting
Tuesday night, the TBI identified the woman killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in LaFollette as 28-year-old Lianna Renee London of Jacksboro.
Preliminary information from the TBI indicates that just before 7:00 a.m., officers with the LaFollette Police Department received a report that a female was attempting to break into a home located along East Prospect Street. Upon their arrival, officers encountered the woman in the 700
At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The two officers involved are on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.