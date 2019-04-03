Sports
VanPatten’s Solo Homer Leads to Rockwood’s Victory Over Coalfield
Rockwood took the lead late in the game in a 5-2 victory over Coalfield on Tuesday. The game was tied at one with the Tigers batting in the bottom of the fifth when Kyle VanPatten hit a solo homer.
Rockwood scored three runs in the sixth inning. The big inning was thanks to a single by Sean Freels and a double by Landon Vitatoe.
Nate Brackett was the winning pitcher for Rockwood. He surrendered one run on five hits over six innings, striking out 11. Ryan Nelson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Nelson recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Rockwood.
Ashton Jones was on the hill for Coalfield. He surrendered five runs on six hits over five and one-third innings, striking out four and walking none. Nathan Harvey threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
VanPatten led Rockwood with two hits in four
Luke Adkisson went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Coalfield in hits.
|CLFD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|2
|RCKW
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|X
|5
|7
|0
Coalfield
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Harvey
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Speer
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Withrow
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Jones
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nitzschke
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Adkisson
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J. Lowe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|S. Lowe
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hensley
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|28
|2
|7
|2
|5
|12
BattingTB: Harvey, Withrow, Nitzschke, Adkisson 3, Hensley
RBI: Withrow, Nitzschke
FC: Jones
HBP: Harvey
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (32.35%)
Speer 2, Jones, Withrow 3, Adkisson, J. Lowe 2, Hensley 2
Team LOB: 11 FieldingE: S. Lowe, Hensley
Rockwood
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Kyle VanPatten
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Austin Orr
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nate Brackett
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gavin Evans
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dylan Williams
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sean Freels
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Nathan Smith
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Landon Vitatoe
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Thad Jackson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|David Collett
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan Nelson
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|27
|5
|7
|5
|0
|5
Batting2B: Austin Orr, Landon Vitatoe
3B: Gavin Evans, Dylan Williams
HR: Kyle VanPatten
TB: Austin Orr 2, Sean Freels, Gavin Evans 3, Kyle VanPatten 5, Landon Vitatoe 2, Dylan Williams 3
RBI: Sean Freels 2, Kyle VanPatten, Landon Vitatoe, Dylan Williams
ROE: Gavin Evans, Nathan Smith
HBP: Dylan Williams
SB: Sean Freels
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (53.57%)
Thad Jackson, Austin Orr, Sean Freels 2, Nate Brackett 3, Gavin Evans 2, Kyle VanPatten 2, Landon Vitatoe, Dylan Williams, Nathan Smith 2
Team LOB: 5
Coalfield
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Jones
|5.1
|83
|.675
|6
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Harvey
|0.2
|18
|.556
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|6.0
|101
|.653
|7
|5
|4
|5
|0
|1
PitchingHBP: Jones
Pitches-Strikes: Harvey 18-10, Jones 83-56
Groundouts-Flyouts: Harvey 1-0, Jones 8-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Harvey 0-3, Jones 16-25
Rockwood
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Nate Brackett
|6.0
|107
|.617
|5
|1
|1
|11
|4
|0
|Ryan Nelson
|1.0
|19
|.579
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|7.0
|126
|.611
|7
|2
|2
|12
|5
|0
PitchingW: Nate Brackett
SV: Ryan Nelson
HBP: Ryan Nelson
Pitches-Strikes: Nate Brackett 107-66, Ryan Nelson 19-11
Groundouts-Flyouts: Nate Brackett 5-1, Ryan Nelson 0-2