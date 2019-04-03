Sports

VanPatten’s Solo Homer Leads to Rockwood’s Victory Over Coalfield

Posted on by in Sports with

Rockwood took the lead late in the game in a 5-2 victory over Coalfield on Tuesday. The game was tied at one with the Tigers batting in the bottom of the fifth when Kyle VanPatten hit a solo homer.

Rockwood scored three runs in the sixth inning. The big inning was thanks to a single by Sean Freels and a double by Landon Vitatoe.

Nate Brackett was the winning pitcher for Rockwood. He surrendered one run on five hits over six innings, striking out 11. Ryan Nelson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Nelson recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Rockwood.

Ashton Jones was on the hill for Coalfield. He surrendered five runs on six hits over five and one-third innings, striking out four and walking none. Nathan Harvey threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

VanPatten led Rockwood with two hits in four at bats .

Luke Adkisson went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Coalfield in hits.

CLFD 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 7 2 RCKW 0 0 0 1 1 3 X 5 7 0

Coalfield

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Harvey 3 1 1 0 0 1 Speer 3 0 0 0 1 2 Withrow 2 0 1 1 2 0 Jones 4 0 0 0 0 1 Nitzschke 4 0 1 1 0 2 Adkisson 4 0 3 0 0 0 J. Lowe 2 0 0 0 2 1 S. Lowe 3 0 0 0 0 3 Hensley 3 1 1 0 0 2 Totals 28 2 7 2 5 12

BattingTB: Harvey, Withrow, Nitzschke, Adkisson 3, Hensley

RBI: Withrow, Nitzschke

FC: Jones

HBP: Harvey

TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (32.35%)

Speer 2, Jones, Withrow 3, Adkisson, J. Lowe 2, Hensley 2

Team LOB: 11 FieldingE: S. Lowe, Hensley



Rockwood

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Kyle VanPatten 4 1 2 1 0 1 Austin Orr 3 0 1 0 0 0 Nate Brackett 3 0 0 0 0 1 Gavin Evans 3 0 1 0 0 0 Dylan Williams 2 1 1 1 0 0 Sean Freels 3 1 1 2 0 1 Nathan Smith 3 0 0 0 0 1 Landon Vitatoe 3 0 1 1 0 0 Thad Jackson 3 0 0 0 0 1 David Collett 0 2 0 0 0 0 Ryan Nelson – – – – – – Totals 27 5 7 5 0 5

Batting2B: Austin Orr, Landon Vitatoe

3B: Gavin Evans, Dylan Williams

HR: Kyle VanPatten

TB: Austin Orr 2, Sean Freels, Gavin Evans 3, Kyle VanPatten 5, Landon Vitatoe 2, Dylan Williams 3

RBI: Sean Freels 2, Kyle VanPatten, Landon Vitatoe, Dylan Williams

ROE: Gavin Evans, Nathan Smith

HBP: Dylan Williams

SB: Sean Freels

TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (53.57%)

Thad Jackson, Austin Orr, Sean Freels 2, Nate Brackett 3, Gavin Evans 2, Kyle VanPatten 2, Landon Vitatoe, Dylan Williams, Nathan Smith 2

Team LOB: 5

Coalfield

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Jones 5.1 83 .675 6 5 4 4 0 1 Harvey 0.2 18 .556 1 0 0 1 0 0 Totals 6.0 101 .653 7 5 4 5 0 1

PitchingHBP: Jones

Pitches-Strikes: Harvey 18-10, Jones 83-56

Groundouts-Flyouts: Harvey 1-0, Jones 8-4

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Harvey 0-3, Jones 16-25



Rockwood

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Nate Brackett 6.0 107 .617 5 1 1 11 4 0 Ryan Nelson 1.0 19 .579 2 1 1 1 1 0 Totals 7.0 126 .611 7 2 2 12 5 0

PitchingW: Nate Brackett

SV: Ryan Nelson

HBP: Ryan Nelson

Pitches-Strikes: Nate Brackett 107-66, Ryan Nelson 19-11

Groundouts-Flyouts: Nate Brackett 5-1, Ryan Nelson 0-2

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

