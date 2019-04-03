Sports

Early Lead For Wartburg Seals Fate For Oliver Springs Lady Cats

The Oliver Springs Lady Cats fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 9-4 loss to Wartburg on Tuesday. Wartburg scored on an error in the first inning and a double by Alexis Harrison in the second inning.

Oliver Springs Lady Cats lost despite out-hitting Wartburg Central 12 to eight .

Wartburg got on the board in the first inning. An error scored two runs for the Bulldogs. Wartburg then scored three runs in the sixth inning. CayCay Johnson, Taylin Griffith, and Olivia Jones each had RBIs in the frame.

Bit Cox was the winning pitcher for Wartburg Central. She surrendered four runs on 11 hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking one. Sydney Aytes threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Savannah Ray took the loss for Oliver Springs Lady Cats. She went seven innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits and striking out three.

Oliver Springs totaled 12 hits in the game. Haley McKinney and Taylor Jones each racked up multiple hits for the Lady Cats. McKinney went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the team in hits.

Wartburg racked up eight hits. Harrison, Johnson, and Allie Aytes each collected multiple hits.

WRTB 2 2 0 0 0 3 2 9 8 0 OLVR 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 4 12 1

Wartburg Central

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Jacey Gouge 4 0 0 0 0 1 Alexis Harrison 3 1 2 2 0 0 Allie Aytes 4 2 2 0 0 0 Lydia Smith 3 0 0 0 0 0 Cynthia 3 1 0 0 1 0 Maelee Hamby 3 1 0 0 0 1 CayCay Johnson 4 1 2 3 0 0 Taylin Griffith 3 1 1 1 0 1 Bit Cox 2 0 0 0 1 0 Sydney Aytes 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olivia Jones 1 1 1 1 0 0 Kenzie Heidle 0 1 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 9 8 7 2 3

Batting2B: Alexis Harrison, Taylin Griffith, CayCay Johnson

TB: Allie Aytes 2, Alexis Harrison 3, Taylin Griffith 2, CayCay Johnson 3, Olivia Jones

RBI: Alexis Harrison 2, Taylin Griffith, CayCay Johnson 3, Olivia Jones

ROE: Lydia Smith

FC: Jacey Gouge

HBP: Lydia Smith, Taylin Griffith, Maelee Hamby

SB: Taylin Griffith

TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (42.86%)

Bit Cox 2, Cynthia 2, Allie Aytes, Alexis Harrison, Lydia Smith 2, Jacey Gouge, Taylin Griffith 2, CayCay Johnson 3, Maelee Hamby

Team LOB: 5

Oliver Springs

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Taylor Jones 4 1 2 0 0 1 Haley McKinney 4 1 3 1 0 0 Savannah Ray 4 0 1 1 0 1 Desirae Davis 4 0 1 0 0 2 Mabel Johnson 4 1 1 0 0 2 Faith McGhee 2 1 1 0 0 0 Shelby Hileman 3 0 1 1 0 1 Kirstin Kegly 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hannah Robbins 2 0 1 1 0 0 Breanna Broadus 2 0 1 0 1 0 Totals 30 4 12 4 1 8

Batting2B: Taylor Jones

TB: Breanna Broadus, Desirae Davis, Shelby Hileman, Mabel Johnson, Taylor Jones 3, Faith McGhee, Haley McKinney 3, Savannah Ray, Hannah Robbins

RBI: Shelby Hileman, Haley McKinney, Savannah Ray, Hannah Robbins

HBP: Faith McGhee

SB: Taylor Jones, Haley McKinney, Savannah Ray

CS: Breanna Broadus, Shelby Hileman

TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (40.62%)

Breanna Broadus, Desirae Davis 2, Shelby Hileman, Mabel Johnson 2, Taylor Jones 3, Faith McGhee, Haley McKinney 2, Hannah Robbins

Team LOB: 7 FieldingE: Kirstin Kegly



Wartburg Central

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Bit Cox 5.2 90 .711 11 4 4 4 1 0 Sydney Aytes 1.1 26 .615 1 0 0 4 0 0 Totals 7.0 116 .690 12 4 4 8 1 0

PitchingW: Bit Cox

HBP: Bit Cox

Pitches-Strikes: Bit Cox 90-64, Sydney Aytes 26-16

Groundouts-Flyouts: Bit Cox 2-8, Sydney Aytes 0-0

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Bit Cox 17-27, Sydney Aytes 3-5



Oliver Springs

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Savannah Ray 7.0 134 .664 8 9 6 3 2 0 Totals 7.0 134 .664 8 9 6 3 2 0

PitchingL: Savannah Ray

HBP: Savannah Ray 3

WP: Savannah Ray

Pitches-Strikes: Savannah Ray 134-89

Groundouts-Flyouts: Savannah Ray 9-8

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Savannah Ray 21-35

