Sports
Early Lead For Wartburg Seals Fate For Oliver Springs Lady Cats
The Oliver Springs Lady Cats fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 9-4 loss to Wartburg on Tuesday. Wartburg scored on an error in the first inning and a double by Alexis Harrison in the second inning.
Oliver Springs Lady Cats lost despite out-hitting Wartburg Central 12 to eight
Wartburg got on the board in the first inning. An error scored two runs for the Bulldogs. Wartburg then scored three runs in the sixth inning. CayCay Johnson, Taylin Griffith, and Olivia Jones each had RBIs in the frame.
Bit Cox was the winning pitcher for Wartburg Central. She surrendered four runs on 11 hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking one. Sydney Aytes threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Savannah Ray took the loss for Oliver Springs Lady Cats. She went seven innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits and striking out three.
Oliver Springs totaled 12 hits in the game. Haley McKinney and Taylor Jones each racked up multiple hits for the Lady Cats. McKinney went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the team in hits.
Wartburg racked up eight hits. Harrison, Johnson, and Allie Aytes each collected multiple hits.
|WRTB
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9
|8
|0
|OLVR
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|12
|1
Wartburg Central
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Jacey Gouge
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexis Harrison
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Allie Aytes
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lydia Smith
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cynthia
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Maelee Hamby
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|CayCay Johnson
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Taylin Griffith
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bit Cox
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sydney Aytes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Jones
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kenzie Heidle
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|9
|8
|7
|2
|3
Batting2B: Alexis Harrison, Taylin Griffith, CayCay Johnson
TB: Allie Aytes 2, Alexis Harrison 3, Taylin Griffith 2, CayCay Johnson 3, Olivia Jones
RBI: Alexis Harrison 2, Taylin Griffith, CayCay Johnson 3, Olivia Jones
ROE: Lydia Smith
FC: Jacey Gouge
HBP: Lydia Smith, Taylin Griffith, Maelee Hamby
SB: Taylin Griffith
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (42.86%)
Bit Cox 2, Cynthia 2, Allie Aytes, Alexis Harrison, Lydia Smith 2, Jacey Gouge, Taylin Griffith 2, CayCay Johnson 3, Maelee Hamby
Team LOB: 5
Oliver Springs
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Taylor Jones
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Haley McKinney
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Savannah Ray
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Desirae Davis
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Mabel Johnson
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Faith McGhee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shelby Hileman
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kirstin Kegly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hannah Robbins
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Breanna Broadus
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|12
|4
|1
|8
Batting2B: Taylor Jones
TB: Breanna Broadus, Desirae Davis, Shelby Hileman, Mabel Johnson, Taylor Jones 3, Faith McGhee, Haley McKinney 3, Savannah Ray, Hannah Robbins
RBI: Shelby Hileman, Haley McKinney, Savannah Ray, Hannah Robbins
HBP: Faith McGhee
SB: Taylor Jones, Haley McKinney, Savannah Ray
CS: Breanna Broadus, Shelby Hileman
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (40.62%)
Breanna Broadus, Desirae Davis 2, Shelby Hileman, Mabel Johnson 2, Taylor Jones 3, Faith McGhee, Haley McKinney 2, Hannah Robbins
Team LOB: 7 FieldingE: Kirstin Kegly
Wartburg Central
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Bit Cox
|5.2
|90
|.711
|11
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Sydney Aytes
|1.1
|26
|.615
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Totals
|7.0
|116
|.690
|12
|4
|4
|8
|1
|0
PitchingW: Bit Cox
HBP: Bit Cox
Pitches-Strikes: Bit Cox 90-64, Sydney Aytes 26-16
Groundouts-Flyouts: Bit Cox 2-8, Sydney Aytes 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Bit Cox 17-27, Sydney Aytes 3-5
Oliver Springs
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Savannah Ray
|7.0
|134
|.664
|8
|9
|6
|3
|2
|0
|Totals
|7.0
|134
|.664
|8
|9
|6
|3
|2
|0
PitchingL: Savannah Ray
HBP: Savannah Ray 3
WP: Savannah Ray
Pitches-Strikes: Savannah Ray 134-89
Groundouts-Flyouts: Savannah Ray 9-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Savannah Ray 21-35