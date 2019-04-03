Sports
Oliver Springs gets Blow-Out Victory Over Oakdale, 13-2
The Oliver Springs Bobcats had no trouble on offense today, winning big over Oakdale 13-2
The Bobcats put up six runs in the fourth inning. Oliver Springs offense in the inning was led by Bryson Alcorn and Blake Nation, all driving in runs in the frame.
Blake Crass got the start for the Bobcats. He went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out seven.
Garrett Best was on the pitcher’s mound for Oakdale. He allowed three hits and eight runs over three and a third innings, striking out six. Ian Goldston and Noah Anderson entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.
Alcorn led Oliver Springs with two hits in four
|OLVR
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|5
|X
|13
|5
|0
|OKDL
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|X
|2
|3
|4
Oliver Springs
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Trey Boswell
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Joey York
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matthew Armstrong
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Tanner Stombaugh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Shane McCrane
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Blake Crass
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bryson Alcorn
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Jones
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blake Nation
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Jacob Hileman
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|23
|13
|5
|11
|6
|7
BattingTB: Bryson Alcorn 2, Blake Crass, Blake Nation, Tanner Stombaugh
RBI: Bryson Alcorn 2, Matthew Armstrong, Trey Boswell 2, Blake Crass, Shane McCrane, Blake Nation 2, Tanner Stombaugh 2
SAC: Trey Boswell
SF: Blake Nation
ROE: Trey Boswell, Ryan Jones, Tanner Stombaugh
FC: Shane McCrane
HBP: Ryan Jones, Joey York 2
SB: Bryson Alcorn, Matthew Armstrong, Trey Boswell, Ryan Jones, Shane McCrane 2
CS: Tanner Stombaugh
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (50.00%)
Bryson Alcorn 2, Matthew Armstrong 2, Trey Boswell 4, Blake Crass, Shane McCrane 2, Blake Nation 3, Tanner Stombaugh 2, Joey York
Team LOB: 3
Oakdale
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Eloy Vera
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dawson Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Darren Kittrell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett Best
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Noah Anderson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Eli Solomon
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rhett Nelson
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ian Goldston
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Austin Swafford
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cole Tilson
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|20
|2
|3
|2
|2
|7
BattingTB: Austin Swafford, Eli Solomon, Rhett Nelson
RBI: Austin Swafford, Rhett Nelson
FC: Eli Solomon
HBP: Garrett Best, Dawson Smith 2, Noah Anderson, Eli Solomon
SB: Garrett Best, Dawson Smith 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (40.74%)
Austin Swafford, Dawson Smith, Noah Anderson 2, Ian Goldston, Darren Kittrell 2, Eli Solomon 2, Rhett Nelson, Eloy Vera
Team LOB: 7 FieldingE: Noah Anderson, Eloy Vera 2, Cole Tilson
Oliver Springs
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Blake Crass
|6.0
|87
|.621
|3
|2
|2
|7
|2
|0
|Totals
|6.0
|87
|.621
|3
|2
|2
|7
|2
|0
PitchingHBP: Blake Crass 5
WP: Blake Crass
Pitches-Strikes: Blake Crass 87-54
Groundouts-Flyouts: Blake Crass 2-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Blake Crass 17-27
Oakdale
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Garrett Best
|3.1
|77
|.494
|3
|8
|4
|6
|3
|0
|Ian Goldston
|2.0
|36
|.472
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Noah Anderson
|0.2
|16
|.625
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|6.0
|129
|.504
|5
|13
|7
|7
|6
|0
PitchingHBP: Garrett Best, Ian Goldston 2
Pitches-Strikes: Garrett Best 77-38, Noah Anderson 16-10, Ian Goldston 36-17
Groundouts-Flyouts: Garrett Best 3-1, Noah Anderson 0-1, Ian Goldston 2-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Garrett Best 4-18, Noah Anderson 1-4, Ian Goldston 8-12