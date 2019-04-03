Sports

Oak Ridge Claims Lead in Eighth Inning to Defeat Knox Central

Oak Ridge scored in the first extra frame to get a 4-3 victory over Knox Central on Tuesday. The game was tied at three with Oak Ridge batting in the top of the eighth when Matthew Swigert grounded out, but knocked in the winning run.

Knox Central opened up scoring in the first inning. Chris Johnson knocked in the first run on a ground out.

Christopher Van Hook led the Wildcats to victory on the mound. He surrendered three runs on seven hits over eight innings, striking out three and walking one.

Justin Mize took the loss for Central. He went four innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out two and walking zero.

Oak Ridge collected seven hits on the day. Jonathan Milloway and Bryson Caldwell both managed multiple hits for the Wildcats. Caldwell and Milloway each managed two hits to lead Oak Ridge.

Knox Central racked up seven hits on the day. George Sanger and Cole Rheinecker each collected multiple hits for Knoxville Central.

OKRD 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 1 4 7 4 KNXV 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 7 2

Oak Ridge

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Donovon Black 3 0 0 0 1 1 Mark Pinchback 3 0 0 0 0 0 Bryson Caldwell 4 2 2 0 0 1 Jonathan Milloway 3 2 2 1 1 0 Clay Williams 3 0 0 0 0 0 Alex McNaughton 4 0 1 0 0 1 Matthew Swigert 4 0 1 1 0 1 Bryson Parks 3 0 0 0 0 2 Ricky Jennings 3 0 1 0 0 1 Jacob Parton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rylan Glenn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Christopher Van Hook – – – – – – Totals 30 4 7 2 2 7

Batting2B: Bryson Caldwell, Jonathan Milloway

TB: Bryson Caldwell 3, Ricky Jennings, Alex McNaughton, Jonathan Milloway 3, Matthew Swigert

RBI: Jonathan Milloway, Matthew Swigert

SAC: Clay Williams

ROE: Donovon Black

HBP: Mark Pinchback

SB: Donovon Black, Bryson Caldwell, Ricky Jennings

CS: Donovon Black

TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (44.12%)

Donovon Black 2, Bryson Caldwell 2, Ricky Jennings, Alex McNaughton 2, Jonathan Milloway 3, Matthew Swigert 2, Clay Williams 3

Team LOB: 6 FieldingE: Ricky Jennings, Jonathan Milloway, Mark Pinchback, Christopher Van Hook

DP: Jonathan Milloway, Christopher Van Hook



Knoxville Central

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Justin Mize 2 2 1 0 0 0 Blake McCarty 2 0 0 0 0 0 Caleb Hill 3 0 1 1 0 1 Cole Rheinecker 4 0 2 0 0 1 Chris Johnson 4 0 0 1 0 1 Owen Holbert 3 0 1 0 1 0 Luke Ferguson 3 0 0 0 0 0 Gabe Rieves 3 0 0 0 0 0 George Sanger 3 0 2 0 0 0 Jacob Pointer 3 1 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 3 7 2 1 3

Batting2B: Cole Rheinecker

TB: Justin Mize, Cole Rheinecker 3, Caleb Hill, George Sanger 2, Owen Holbert

RBI: Chris Johnson, Caleb Hill

SAC: Caleb Hill

ROE: Justin Mize, Jacob Pointer

SB: Justin Mize, Cole Rheinecker, Jacob Pointer

TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (34.38%)

Justin Mize 2, Cole Rheinecker, Gabe Rieves 2, Chris Johnson 2, Jacob Pointer, Caleb Hill 2, Owen Holbert

Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: Justin Mize, Cole Rheinecker



Oak Ridge

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Christopher Van Hook 8.0 108 .657 7 3 1 3 1 0 Totals 8.0 108 .657 7 3 1 3 1 0

PitchingW: Christopher Van Hook

WP: Christopher Van Hook

Pitches-Strikes: Christopher Van Hook 108-71

Groundouts-Flyouts: Christopher Van Hook 8-10

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Christopher Van Hook 16-32



Knoxville Central

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Justin Mize 4.0 51 .706 5 2 1 2 0 0 Blake McCarty 4.0 64 .547 2 2 1 5 2 0 Totals 8.0 115 .617 7 4 2 7 2 0

PitchingL: Justin Mize

HBP: Blake McCarty

Pitches-Strikes: Justin Mize 51-36, Blake McCarty 64-35

Groundouts-Flyouts: Justin Mize 6-3, Blake McCarty 4-2

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Justin Mize 12-18, Blake McCarty 8-16

