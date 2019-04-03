Sports
Oak Ridge Claims Lead in Eighth Inning to Defeat Knox Central
Oak Ridge scored in the first extra frame to get a 4-3 victory over Knox Central on Tuesday. The game was tied at three with Oak Ridge batting in the top of the eighth when Matthew Swigert grounded
Knox Central opened up scoring in the first inning. Chris Johnson knocked in the first run on a ground out.
Christopher Van Hook led the Wildcats to victory on the mound. He surrendered three runs on seven hits over eight innings, striking out three and walking one.
Justin Mize took the loss for Central. He went four innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out two and walking zero.
Oak Ridge collected seven hits on the day. Jonathan Milloway and Bryson Caldwell both managed multiple hits for the Wildcats. Caldwell and Milloway each managed two hits to lead Oak Ridge.
Knox Central racked up seven hits on the day. George Sanger and Cole Rheinecker each collected multiple hits for Knoxville Central.
|OKRD
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|4
|KNXV
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|2
Oak Ridge
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Donovon Black
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mark Pinchback
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bryson Caldwell
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jonathan Milloway
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Clay Williams
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alex McNaughton
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Matthew Swigert
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bryson Parks
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ricky Jennings
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jacob Parton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylan Glenn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christopher Van Hook
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|2
|2
|7
Batting2B: Bryson Caldwell, Jonathan Milloway
TB: Bryson Caldwell 3, Ricky Jennings, Alex McNaughton, Jonathan Milloway 3, Matthew Swigert
RBI: Jonathan Milloway, Matthew Swigert
SAC: Clay Williams
ROE: Donovon Black
HBP: Mark Pinchback
SB: Donovon Black, Bryson Caldwell, Ricky Jennings
CS: Donovon Black
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (44.12%)
Donovon Black 2, Bryson Caldwell 2, Ricky Jennings, Alex McNaughton 2, Jonathan Milloway 3, Matthew Swigert 2, Clay Williams 3
Team LOB: 6 FieldingE: Ricky Jennings, Jonathan Milloway, Mark Pinchback, Christopher Van Hook
DP: Jonathan Milloway, Christopher Van Hook
Knoxville Central
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Justin Mize
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blake McCarty
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Hill
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cole Rheinecker
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Chris Johnson
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Owen Holbert
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Luke Ferguson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabe Rieves
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|George Sanger
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Pointer
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|2
|1
|3
Batting2B: Cole Rheinecker
TB: Justin Mize, Cole Rheinecker 3, Caleb Hill, George Sanger 2, Owen Holbert
RBI: Chris Johnson, Caleb Hill
SAC: Caleb Hill
ROE: Justin Mize, Jacob Pointer
SB: Justin Mize, Cole Rheinecker, Jacob Pointer
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (34.38%)
Justin Mize 2, Cole Rheinecker, Gabe Rieves 2, Chris Johnson 2, Jacob Pointer, Caleb Hill 2, Owen Holbert
Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: Justin Mize, Cole Rheinecker
Oak Ridge
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Christopher Van Hook
|8.0
|108
|.657
|7
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Totals
|8.0
|108
|.657
|7
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
PitchingW: Christopher Van Hook
WP: Christopher Van Hook
Pitches-Strikes: Christopher Van Hook 108-71
Groundouts-Flyouts: Christopher Van Hook 8-10
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Christopher Van Hook 16-32
Knoxville Central
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Justin Mize
|4.0
|51
|.706
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Blake McCarty
|4.0
|64
|.547
|2
|2
|1
|5
|2
|0
|Totals
|8.0
|115
|.617
|7
|4
|2
|7
|2
|0
PitchingL: Justin Mize
HBP: Blake McCarty
Pitches-Strikes: Justin Mize 51-36, Blake McCarty 64-35
Groundouts-Flyouts: Justin Mize 6-3, Blake McCarty 4-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Justin Mize 12-18, Blake McCarty 8-16