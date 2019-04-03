Sports
Karns Captures Lead Early to Defeat Anderson County
Anderson County fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 2-1 loss to Karns on Tuesday. Karns took the lead in the first inning.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Karns pitchers struck out nine, while Mavericks sat down ten.
Grif Hughes was the winning pitcher for Karns. He allowed two hits and one run over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Jackson Muncy took the loss for Anderson County. He lasted six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out ten.
Tyler Phillips and Cole Foust each collected one hit to lead
|ANDR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|KRNS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|X
|2
|5
|4
Anderson County
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Andrew Fox
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cole Foust
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tyler Phillips
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Wilhoit
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Webber
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Preston Seiber
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Eli Varner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Connor Tackett
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Devin Wilcox
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson Muncy
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|26
|1
|2
|1
|1
|9
BattingTB: Cole Foust, Tyler Phillips
RBI: Cole Foust
ROE: Tyler Phillips, Connor Tackett, Devin Wilcox, Caleb Wilhoit
CS: Tyler Phillips
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (40.74%)
Cole Foust, Andrew Fox, Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber 2, Eli Varner, Zach Webber 2, Devin Wilcox 2, Caleb Wilhoit
Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: Andrew Fox
Karns
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Chris Vinson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J Nelson
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Knott
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A Tye
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C Pratt
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jacob Parker
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|H Madgar
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nathaniel Hartless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Matt Eubanks
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jackson Fielden
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Grif Hughes
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|22
|2
|5
|2
|3
|10
BattingTB: J Nelson, Chris Vinson, Zach Knott, A Tye, Jacob Parker
RBI: Zach Knott, A Tye
SAC: J Nelson
SF: A Tye
ROE: Chris Vinson
SB: J Nelson, Zach Knott 2, A Tye, Jacob Parker
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (51.85%)
J Nelson 3, Zach Knott 2, A Tye 3, C Pratt 2, H Madgar, Matt Eubanks 2, Nathaniel Hartless
Team LOB: 7 FieldingE: A Tye 2, Grif Hughes, Jacob Parker
Anderson County
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Jackson Muncy
|6.0
|97
|.598
|5
|2
|1
|10
|3
|0
|Totals
|6.0
|97
|.598
|5
|2
|1
|10
|3
|0
PitchingL: Jackson Muncy
Pitches-Strikes: Jackson Muncy 97-58
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jackson Muncy 2-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jackson Muncy 14-27
Karns
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Grif Hughes
|7.0
|92
|.739
|2
|1
|0
|9
|1
|0
|Totals
|7.0
|92
|.739
|2
|1
|0
|9
|1
|0
PitchingW: Grif Hughes
Pitches-Strikes: Grif Hughes 92-68
Groundouts-Flyouts: Grif Hughes 2-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Grif Hughes 22-27