Karns Captures Lead Early to Defeat Anderson County

Anderson County fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 2-1 loss to Karns on Tuesday. Karns took the lead in the first inning.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Karns pitchers struck out nine, while Mavericks sat down ten.

Grif Hughes was the winning pitcher for Karns. He allowed two hits and one run over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Jackson Muncy took the loss for Anderson County. He lasted six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out ten.

Tyler Phillips and Cole Foust each collected one hit to lead the Mavs.

ANDR 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 1 KRNS 1 0 0 0 1 0 X 2 5 4

Anderson County

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Andrew Fox 3 0 0 0 0 0 Cole Foust 3 0 1 1 0 1 Tyler Phillips 3 0 1 0 0 0 Caleb Wilhoit 3 0 0 0 0 0 Zach Webber 3 0 0 0 0 2 Preston Seiber 3 0 0 0 0 2 Eli Varner 2 0 0 0 1 1 Connor Tackett 3 0 0 0 0 2 Devin Wilcox 3 1 0 0 0 1 Jackson Muncy – – – – – – Totals 26 1 2 1 1 9

BattingTB: Cole Foust, Tyler Phillips

RBI: Cole Foust

ROE: Tyler Phillips, Connor Tackett, Devin Wilcox, Caleb Wilhoit

CS: Tyler Phillips

TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (40.74%)

Cole Foust, Andrew Fox, Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber 2, Eli Varner, Zach Webber 2, Devin Wilcox 2, Caleb Wilhoit

Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: Andrew Fox



Karns

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Chris Vinson 3 2 1 0 0 0 J Nelson 2 0 1 0 0 0 Zach Knott 2 0 1 1 1 0 A Tye 1 0 1 1 1 0 C Pratt 3 0 0 0 0 1 Jacob Parker 3 0 1 0 0 2 H Madgar 2 0 0 0 0 2 Nathaniel Hartless 0 0 0 0 1 0 Matt Eubanks 3 0 0 0 0 3 Jackson Fielden 3 0 0 0 0 2 Grif Hughes – – – – – – Totals 22 2 5 2 3 10

BattingTB: J Nelson, Chris Vinson, Zach Knott, A Tye, Jacob Parker

RBI: Zach Knott, A Tye

SAC: J Nelson

SF: A Tye

ROE: Chris Vinson

SB: J Nelson, Zach Knott 2, A Tye, Jacob Parker

TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (51.85%)

J Nelson 3, Zach Knott 2, A Tye 3, C Pratt 2, H Madgar, Matt Eubanks 2, Nathaniel Hartless

Team LOB: 7 FieldingE: A Tye 2, Grif Hughes, Jacob Parker



Anderson County

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Jackson Muncy 6.0 97 .598 5 2 1 10 3 0 Totals 6.0 97 .598 5 2 1 10 3 0

PitchingL: Jackson Muncy

Pitches-Strikes: Jackson Muncy 97-58

Groundouts-Flyouts: Jackson Muncy 2-5

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jackson Muncy 14-27



Karns

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Grif Hughes 7.0 92 .739 2 1 0 9 1 0 Totals 7.0 92 .739 2 1 0 9 1 0

PitchingW: Grif Hughes

Pitches-Strikes: Grif Hughes 92-68

Groundouts-Flyouts: Grif Hughes 2-8

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Grif Hughes 22-27

