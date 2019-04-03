BBBTV12

Karns Captures Lead Early to Defeat Anderson County

Anderson County fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 2-1 loss to Karns on Tuesday. Karns took the lead in the first inning.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Karns pitchers struck out nine, while Mavericks sat down ten.

Grif Hughes was the winning pitcher for Karns. He allowed two hits and one run over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Jackson Muncy took the loss for Anderson County. He lasted six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out ten.

Tyler Phillips and Cole Foust each collected one hit to lead the Mavs.

ANDR0000010121
KRNS100010X254
Anderson County
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Andrew Fox 3 0 0 0 0 0
Cole Foust 3 0 1 1 0 1
Tyler Phillips 3 0 1 0 0 0
Caleb Wilhoit 3 0 0 0 0 0
Zach Webber 3 0 0 0 0 2
Preston Seiber 3 0 0 0 0 2
Eli Varner 2 0 0 0 1 1
Connor Tackett 3 0 0 0 0 2
Devin Wilcox 3 1 0 0 0 1
Jackson Muncy
Totals 26 1 2 1 1 9

BattingTB: Cole Foust, Tyler Phillips
RBI: Cole Foust
ROE: Tyler Phillips, Connor Tackett, Devin Wilcox, Caleb Wilhoit
CS: Tyler Phillips
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (40.74%)
Cole Foust, Andrew Fox, Tyler Phillips, Preston Seiber 2, Eli Varner, Zach Webber 2, Devin Wilcox 2, Caleb Wilhoit

Team LOB: 5 FieldingE: Andrew Fox

Karns
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Chris Vinson 3 2 1 0 0 0
J Nelson 2 0 1 0 0 0
Zach Knott 2 0 1 1 1 0
A Tye 1 0 1 1 1 0
C Pratt 3 0 0 0 0 1
Jacob Parker 3 0 1 0 0 2
H Madgar 2 0 0 0 0 2
Nathaniel Hartless 0 0 0 0 1 0
Matt Eubanks 3 0 0 0 0 3
Jackson Fielden 3 0 0 0 0 2
Grif Hughes
Totals 22 2 5 2 3 10

BattingTB: J Nelson, Chris Vinson, Zach Knott, A Tye, Jacob Parker
RBI: Zach Knott, A Tye
SAC: J Nelson
SF: A Tye
ROE: Chris Vinson
SB: J Nelson, Zach Knott 2, A Tye, Jacob Parker
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (51.85%)
J Nelson 3, Zach Knott 2, A Tye 3, C Pratt 2, H Madgar, Matt Eubanks 2, Nathaniel Hartless

Team LOB: 7 FieldingE: A Tye 2, Grif Hughes, Jacob Parker

Anderson County
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jackson Muncy 6.0 97 .598 5 2 1 10 3 0
Totals 6.0 97 .598 5 2 1 10 3 0

PitchingL: Jackson Muncy
Pitches-Strikes: Jackson Muncy 97-58
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jackson Muncy 2-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jackson Muncy 14-27

Karns
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Grif Hughes 7.0 92 .739 2 1 0 9 1 0
Totals 7.0 92 .739 2 1 0 9 1 0

PitchingW: Grif Hughes
Pitches-Strikes: Grif Hughes 92-68
Groundouts-Flyouts: Grif Hughes 2-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Grif Hughes 22-27

