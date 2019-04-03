Sports
Smith Throws Shutout as Coalfield Defeats Midway
Coalfield Lady Yellow Jackets tallied five runs in the fourth inning. Coalfield batters contributing to the big inning included Mikayla Heidel, Malachi Armes, and Anna Smith, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Smith got the start for Coalfield. She allowed five hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out six and walking one.
Patterson started the game for Midway. She went three innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out one. May threw two innings in relief.
Coalfield had ten hits in the game. Carlee Kees and Mikayla Heidel all collected multiple hits for Coalfield. Kees went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Jackets in hits.
|CLFLD
|0
|0
|3
|5
|3
|X
|X
|11
|10
|0
|MDWY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|0
|5
|4
Coalfield
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Mikayla Heidel
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Malachi Armes
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Makenzy Morgan
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Anna Smith
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Carlee Kees
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lindsey Maston
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor Landrum
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Skyler Jeffers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Morrison
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Leeha Henry
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alexis Maples
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|11
|10
|9
|6
|1
Batting2B: Mackenzy, Miklaya
TB: Morrison, Taylor Landrum, Anna, Carlee 3, Mackenzy 2, Lindsey, Miklaya 3
RBI: Anna 2, Carlee, Malachi, Mackenzy 2, Lindsey, Miklaya 2
ROE: Leeha, Malachi, Lindsey, Miklaya
FC: Carlee
GIDP: Malachi
SB: Miklaya 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (44.12%)
Taylor Landrum, Anna 3, Carlee 3, Leeha 2, Malachi 2, Mackenzy, Lindsey, Miklaya 2
Team LOB: 8
Midway
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Young
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|#22
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Stakely
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Patterson
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ross
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bosnak
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lemasters
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moses
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|18
|0
|5
|0
|1
|6
BattingTB: Young, Patterson, Ross, Bosnak, #22
FC: #22
HBP: Young, Moses
SB: Young, Hill, Ross
CS: #22
TotalsTeam QAB: 6 (28.57%)
Hill, Ross, Lemasters 2, Moses, #22
Team LOB: 6 FieldingE: Patterson, Ross, Lemasters 2
DP: Ross, Bosnak
Coalfield
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Anna Smith
|5.0
|86
|.640
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|Totals
|5.0
|86
|.640
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|0
PitchingHBP: Anna 2
Pitches-Strikes: Anna 86-55
Groundouts-Flyouts: Anna 3-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Anna 11-21
Midway
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Patterson
|3.0
|45
|.444
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|May
|2.0
|62
|.613
|7
|8
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|5.0
|107
|.542
|10
|11
|7
|1
|6
|0
PitchingWP: Patterson
Pitches-Strikes: Patterson 45-20, May 62-38
Groundouts-Flyouts: Patterson 5-1, May 5-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Patterson 6-15, May 13-19