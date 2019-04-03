Sports

Smith Throws Shutout as Coalfield Defeats Midway

Posted on by in Sports with

Coalfield Lady Yellow Jackets tallied five runs in the fourth inning. Coalfield batters contributing to the big inning included Mikayla Heidel, Malachi Armes, and Anna Smith, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Smith got the start for Coalfield. She allowed five hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out six and walking one.

Patterson started the game for Midway. She went three innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out one. May threw two innings in relief.

Coalfield had ten hits in the game. Carlee Kees and Mikayla Heidel all collected multiple hits for Coalfield. Kees went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Jackets in hits.

CLFLD 0 0 3 5 3 X X 11 10 0 MDWY 0 0 0 0 0 X X 0 5 4

Coalfield

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Mikayla Heidel 3 3 2 2 1 0 Malachi Armes 3 2 0 1 1 0 Makenzy Morgan 4 1 1 2 0 0 Anna Smith 2 0 1 2 2 0 Carlee Kees 4 0 3 1 0 0 Lindsey Maston 4 0 1 1 0 0 Taylor Landrum 2 1 1 0 1 0 Skyler Jeffers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Alexis Morrison 3 1 1 0 0 1 Leeha Henry 2 2 0 0 1 0 Alexis Maples 0 1 0 0 0 0 Totals 28 11 10 9 6 1

Batting2B: Mackenzy, Miklaya

TB: Morrison, Taylor Landrum, Anna, Carlee 3, Mackenzy 2, Lindsey, Miklaya 3

RBI: Anna 2, Carlee, Malachi, Mackenzy 2, Lindsey, Miklaya 2

ROE: Leeha, Malachi, Lindsey, Miklaya

FC: Carlee

GIDP: Malachi

SB: Miklaya 2

TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (44.12%)

Taylor Landrum, Anna 3, Carlee 3, Leeha 2, Malachi 2, Mackenzy, Lindsey, Miklaya 2

Team LOB: 8

Midway

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO Young 2 0 1 0 0 1 #22 3 0 1 0 0 1 Stakely 3 0 0 0 0 2 Patterson 2 0 1 0 0 0 Ross 2 0 1 0 0 0 Hill 1 0 0 0 1 0 Bosnak 2 0 1 0 0 1 Lemasters 2 0 0 0 0 1 Moses 1 0 0 0 0 0 May – – – – – – Totals 18 0 5 0 1 6

BattingTB: Young, Patterson, Ross, Bosnak, #22

FC: #22

HBP: Young, Moses

SB: Young, Hill, Ross

CS: #22

TotalsTeam QAB: 6 (28.57%)

Hill, Ross, Lemasters 2, Moses, #22

Team LOB: 6 FieldingE: Patterson, Ross, Lemasters 2

DP: Ross, Bosnak



Coalfield

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Anna Smith 5.0 86 .640 5 0 0 6 1 0 Totals 5.0 86 .640 5 0 0 6 1 0

PitchingHBP: Anna 2

Pitches-Strikes: Anna 86-55

Groundouts-Flyouts: Anna 3-2

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Anna 11-21



Midway

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR Patterson 3.0 45 .444 3 3 3 1 3 0 May 2.0 62 .613 7 8 4 0 3 0 Totals 5.0 107 .542 10 11 7 1 6 0

PitchingWP: Patterson

Pitches-Strikes: Patterson 45-20, May 62-38

Groundouts-Flyouts: Patterson 5-1, May 5-1

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Patterson 6-15, May 13-19

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

