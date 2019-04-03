BBBTV12

Home / Sports / Smith Throws Shutout as Coalfield Defeats Midway

Sports

Smith Throws Shutout as Coalfield Defeats Midway

Posted on by in Sports with 0 Comments

Coalfield Lady Yellow Jackets tallied five runs in the fourth inning. Coalfield batters contributing to the big inning included Mikayla Heidel, Malachi Armes, and Anna Smith, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Smith got the start for Coalfield. She allowed five hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out six and walking one.

Patterson started the game for Midway. She went three innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out one. May threw two innings in relief.

Coalfield had ten hits in the game. Carlee Kees and Mikayla Heidel all collected multiple hits for Coalfield. Kees went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Jackets in hits.

CLFLD00353XX11100
MDWY00000XX054
Coalfield
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Mikayla Heidel 3 3 2 2 1 0
Malachi Armes 3 2 0 1 1 0
Makenzy Morgan 4 1 1 2 0 0
Anna Smith 2 0 1 2 2 0
Carlee Kees 4 0 3 1 0 0
Lindsey Maston 4 0 1 1 0 0
Taylor Landrum 2 1 1 0 1 0
Skyler Jeffers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Alexis Morrison 3 1 1 0 0 1
Leeha Henry 2 2 0 0 1 0
Alexis Maples 0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 11 10 9 6 1

Batting2B: Mackenzy, Miklaya
TB: Morrison, Taylor Landrum, Anna, Carlee 3, Mackenzy 2, Lindsey, Miklaya 3
RBI: Anna 2, Carlee, Malachi, Mackenzy 2, Lindsey, Miklaya 2
ROE: Leeha, Malachi, Lindsey, Miklaya
FC: Carlee
GIDP: Malachi
SB: Miklaya 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (44.12%)
Taylor Landrum, Anna 3, Carlee 3, Leeha 2, Malachi 2, Mackenzy, Lindsey, Miklaya 2

Team LOB: 8

Midway
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Young 2 0 1 0 0 1
#22 3 0 1 0 0 1
Stakely 3 0 0 0 0 2
Patterson 2 0 1 0 0 0
Ross 2 0 1 0 0 0
Hill 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bosnak 2 0 1 0 0 1
Lemasters 2 0 0 0 0 1
Moses 1 0 0 0 0 0
May
Totals 18 0 5 0 1 6

BattingTB: Young, Patterson, Ross, Bosnak, #22
FC: #22
HBP: Young, Moses
SB: Young, Hill, Ross
CS: #22
TotalsTeam QAB: 6 (28.57%)
Hill, Ross, Lemasters 2, Moses, #22

Team LOB: 6 FieldingE: Patterson, Ross, Lemasters 2
DP: Ross, Bosnak

Coalfield
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Anna Smith 5.0 86 .640 5 0 0 6 1 0
Totals 5.0 86 .640 5 0 0 6 1 0

PitchingHBP: Anna 2
Pitches-Strikes: Anna 86-55
Groundouts-Flyouts: Anna 3-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Anna 11-21

Midway
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Patterson 3.0 45 .444 3 3 3 1 3 0
May 2.0 62 .613 7 8 4 0 3 0
Totals 5.0 107 .542 10 11 7 1 6 0

PitchingWP: Patterson
Pitches-Strikes: Patterson 45-20, May 62-38
Groundouts-Flyouts: Patterson 5-1, May 5-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Patterson 6-15, May 13-19

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: