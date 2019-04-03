Sports
Three Pitchers Combine in No-Hitter as Anderson County Defeats Knoxville Central
The Lady Mavs had three pitchers that didn’t allow a single hit, as Anderson County defeated Knoxville Central 10-0 on Tuesday. Mackenzie Mcneal induced a double-play from Elena Karsten to get the last out of the game.
Anderson County put up five runs in the fourth inning. Mallorie Overton, Leah Freeman, and Emilee Fowler all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Hannah Freeman was the winning pitcher for Anderson County Lady Mavs. She went two innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out three and walking zero. Mcneal threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Megan Merritt took the loss for Knoxville Central. She allowed five hits and five runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking zero.
Hannah Bruce started the game for Anderson County. She allowed zero hits and zero runs over two and
Anderson County tallied ten hits on the day. Jada Reeves, Overton, Freeman, and Fowler all collected multiple hits for Anderson County Lady Mavs Varsity. Fowler, Freeman, Overton, and Reeves each collected two hits to lead the Lady Mavs.
Knoxville Central didn’t commit a single error in the field. Merritt had the most chances in the field with six.
|KNXV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|X
|0
|0
|0
|ANDR
|0
|5
|0
|5
|X
|X
|X
|10
|10
|1
Knoxville Central
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Maycee Limbaugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Savana Hurd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sarah Hinton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Merritt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abbey Whisenant
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Angela Lester
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Elena Karsten
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Carr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|#46
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
Batting SAC: Sarah Hinton
CI: Angela Lester
Totals Team QAB: 6 (37.50%) Megan Merritt, Hailey Carr, Sarah Hinton, Elena Karsten, Maycee Limbaugh 2
Team LOB: 1
Anderson County
|Lineup
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Jada Reeves
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Audrey Lankford
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mallorie Overton
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Leah Freeman
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Emilee Fowler
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Hooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Bruce
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aundria Long
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abbie Buswell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lea Elkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Freeman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|MaKenzie Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kenzie Horton
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Mackenzie Mcneal
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Jade Richards
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Totals
|22
|10
|10
|10
|1
|2
Batting2B: Emilee Fowler, Hannah Freeman, Mallorie Overton, Jada Reeves
3B: Leah Freeman
TB: Abbie Buswell, Emilee Fowler 3, Hannah Freeman 3, Leah Freeman 3, Mallorie Overton 3, Jada Reeves 3
RBI: Abbie Buswell, Emilee Fowler, Leah Freeman 2, Mallorie Overton 3, Jada Reeves 3
HBP: Hannah Bruce
Totals Team QAB: 10 (41.67%) Emilee Fowler 2, Hannah Freeman, Leah Freeman 2,
Team LOB: 2 Fielding E: Kenzie Horton
DP: Hannah Freeman, Audrey Lankford
Knoxville Central
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Megan Merritt
|1.2
|37
|.676
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Sarah Hinton
|2.1
|35
|.629
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Elena Karsten
|0.0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|4.0
|72
|.653
|10
|10
|10
|2
|1
|0
Pitching L: Megan Merritt
HBP: Megan Merritt
WP: Megan Merritt
Pitches-Strikes: Megan Merritt 37-25, Sarah Hinton 35-22, Elena Karsten 0-0
Groundouts-Flyouts: Megan Merritt 1-3, Sarah Hinton 5-1, Elena Karsten 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Megan Merritt 5-11, Sarah Hinton 7-13, Elena Karsten 0-0
Anderson County
|Pitching
|IP
|#P
|S%
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|HR
|Hannah Bruce
|2.1
|31
|.710
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Hannah Freeman
|2.0
|22
|.773
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Mcneal
|0.2
|6
|.500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|5.0
|59
|.712
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1
|0
Pitching W: Hannah Freeman
WP: Mackenzie Mcneal
Pitches-Strikes: Hannah Bruce 31-22, Hannah Freeman 22-17, Mackenzie Mcneal 6-3
Groundouts-Flyouts: Hannah Bruce 2-0, Hannah Freeman 1-1, Mackenzie Mcneal 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Hannah Bruce 9-8, Hannah Freeman 5-6, Mackenzie Mcneal 1-2