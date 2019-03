News

Eagle Furnace Road now open in Roane County

Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson announced this afternoon that Eagle Furnace road, that the road repairs on a section near Waldo Road have been made and the road is now open to thru traffic. The roadway at that particular location had to be closed due to a collapsed tile and now the replacement has been completed. However, Airport Road on Rockwood Mountain and Riggs Chapel are still closed indefinitely.

