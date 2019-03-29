Featured

Roane County man arrested on 3rd DUI Charge

Daniel Andrew Lancaster, 46

On Thursday Evening, Captain Walker of the Roane County Sheriff’s Office stopped Daniel A. Lancaster, 46, for speeding, only to end up arresting him for Driving Under the Influence.

Captain Walker stated in his report that Lancaster approached him from behind at a high rate of speed and he was swerving. Walker let the vehicle pass him and followed the car at speeds up to 65 in a 50mph zone and the vehicle left the roadway several times.

Captain Walker said that Lancaster had a strong smell of alcohol. Lancaster did admit to having two, 40 oz. beers prior to driving to the officer. Captain Walker then administered some field sobriety tests, which Lancaster failed in each one. Lancaster also refused to take a breath test. Walker then placed Lancaster under arrest for DUI.

Lancaster admitted to Walker that he had been arrested for DUI only six months ago, and this was his 3rd DUI arrest.

Walker is still jailed at the time this story was written.

