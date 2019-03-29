Lifestyle

Celebrity Jewelry Featured in Show at Karen’s Jewelers ﻿

Estate jewelry, including many pieces previously owned by celebrities, will be on display April 11 and 12 at Karen’s Jewelers.

A necklace that once belonged to Prince, the late singer, songwriter and musician, and a money clip owned by actor and dancer Patrick Swayze, famed for his roles in “Dirty Dancing” and “Ghost,” will be among celebrity items featured at an Estate Jewelry Show and Sale on Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12, at Karen’s Jewelers in Oak Ridge.

The show and sale will offer hundreds of jewelry pieces priced from $500 to more than $50,000, including rings, bracelets, earrings, brooches, pendants, and necklaces. The event will take place from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Karen’s Jewelers, 1120 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

“The show will feature an array of precious and semi-precious gems, as well as platinum and a wide selection of colors and karats of gold,” said Martha Hart, of Karen’s Jewelers. Estate jewelry has been previously owned, though not always from an estate, she said. Jewelry from the Victorian era through the late 20th century will be represented at the event.

Among other celebrity jewelry featured at the show and sale will be pieces that belonged to film stars Elizabeth Taylor, Kim Basinger, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Linda Gray, actor and singer Bette Midler, and child star Shirley Temple.

Many one-of-a-kind selections of older jewelry, often hand-made by master craftsmen, will be shown during the event. Unless a piece is a rare collector’s item, a savings can be passed along to customers on many pieces of older jewelry that were probably acquired at prices below today’s market, Hart said.

For more information about the event, to request that a specific gem or jewelry from a specific period be available, or to request an appointment the day of the show and sale, contact Karen’s Jewelers at (865) 483-6717. Also, see the Karen’s Jewelers Facebook page and the website at www.karensjewelers.com.

