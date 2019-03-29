Featured

Iconic Manhattan Project photographer, Ed Westcott passes away

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Iconic photographer for the Manhattan Project, Ed Westcott, passed away this morning at the age of 97.

Ed was a photographer who worked for the United States government in Oak Ridge, during the Manhattan Project and the Cold War. As one of the few people permitted to have a camera in the Oak Ridge area during the Manhattan Project, he created the main visual record of the construction and operation of the Oak Ridge production facilities and of civilian life in the enclosed community of Oak Ridge.

Westcott was the 29th employee hired for the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, where he was to work as an official government photographer from 1942 to 1966. During much of World War II he was employed by the Roane-Anderson Company, under contract to the Army Corps. As well as photographing the construction and mechanical workings of the X-10, Y-12, K-25, and S-50 production facilities, he photographed civilian activities in Oak Ridge for the community’s Army-sponsored weekly newspaper, the Oak Ridge Journal. All of Westcott’s wartime photos were produced with either a Speed Graphic or an 8×10 Deardorff view Camera.

Some of his images were among the photos that were distributed to news media with the announcement of the first atomic bomb and the secret project that created it. In the weeks before the Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, prints of 18 of his photographs were made in secrecy in preparation for the announcement. The photographs were declassified and distributed as part of the press kit. He also processed film taken by the damage assessment teams in his laboratory in Oak Ridge. It took three days to print them and armed guards stood outside the darkroom.

The family will receive friends at Martin Funeral Home on Thursday, 4-7pm with funeral to follow. Interment will be at 11am at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens on Friday.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) made the below comment after learning of the passing of Oak Ridge historian and Manhattan Project photographer Ed Westcott:

“Ed Westcott served our nation and Oak Ridge like few others, documenting our history with accuracy, compassion and an artist’s eye. The fact he labored in secret, producing his photography only for those with high-level security clearances, makes his work that much more impressive. He was a truly great photographer but, most of all, he was one of us. Choosing to return to his roots after being summoned to Washington, D.C., he became one of Oak Ridge’s most valued citizens and historians. Our hearts go out to his family and all who admired his great work. He will be missed.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Ed Westcott, Manhattan Project, photographer