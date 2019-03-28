News

Traffic alert again this weekend in Knoxville on Interstate 40

KNOXVILLE – Motorists traveling on I-40 East in Knox County should be aware of lane closures for upcoming roadwork in Downtown Knoxville and East Knoxville.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29, bridge repairs will take place on I-40 East at the bridge over North 6th Avenue (Mile Marker 389).



Work will continue 24/7 through the weekend, ending at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 1. The on-ramps from Hall of Fame Drive and James White Parkway to I-40 East, which were closed last weekend, will be open during these bridge repair activities.

Motorists should use extreme caution through this area as workers will be present. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.

