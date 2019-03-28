BBBTV12

Harriman man arrested for nonsupport and introduction of contraband into the institution

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department arrest report states that while on routine patrol yesterday after 6 pm, Deputy Bob Childs heard from Sergeant Wes Stooksbury to meet him in front of Eddie’s Body Shop on Emory Street in Harriman to pick up a subject whom Stooksbury knew had warrants on him for his arrest for a juvenile attachment of nonpayment. The man was identified as 35-year-old Ivan Jeffrey Sandlin he was taken to jail by Deputy Childs, charged with the attachment for contempt nonsupport warrant and also introduction of contraband into the institution having drugs on him while being searched.  He remained jailed this afternoon.

