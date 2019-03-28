Featured

Eagle Bend Road repair update issued by City of Clinton

As we have been reporting, a section of Eagle Bend Road between its intersection with Franklin Place and a private driveway at 1100 Eagle Bend is closed after heavy rain in late February caused a landslide that damaged the roadway.

In a press release published on the city’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Clinton Public Works Director Dwayne Wilkerson said there are a lot of factors to be considered in determining a time frame for the completion date of work and a return to normal traffic on Eagle Bend Road.

In the post, Wilkerson says: “Public Works is going to be doing most of the project in-house so we have other duties to take care of as well. At any given time an emergency could arise and take priority. With that being said, we could be looking at as quick as 8 to 10 weeks and as long as 8 to 10 months.” Once trees are removed then excavating will start.

Late last month, Houck described that permanent solution as basically moving the roadway about 15 to 20 feet away from the side of the road closest to the river, cutting into the bank on the other side–which is owned by the city–to straighten out the curve and and make it more of a “permanent fix.” We will keep you updated as developments warrant.

