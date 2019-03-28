National News

Lt. Governor McNally participates in White House panel on economy and trade

On Thursday, Oak Ridge State Senator and Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally took part in a panel discussion at the White House with dozens of his fellow lieutenant governors from across the country. The discussion featured National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and centered around the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“I was honored to join my fellow lieutenant governors from across the nation to discuss the state of our economy and how the new North American trade deal will impact our states. Free trade is beneficial for our economy, but only if it is fair trade,” said Lt. Governor McNally in a press release from his office. “President Trump has committed to putting America first in all things, especially trade. I was grateful for the opportunity to learn about the new agreement and how it will affect our economy.”

A collection of thirty lieutenant governors from both parties participated in the panel, along with Kudlow and Mulvaney, Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon and Deputy United States Trade Representative C.J. Mahoney.

The panel was part of the National Lieutenant Governors Association’s Federal-State Relations meeting through Friday in Washington, D.C.

