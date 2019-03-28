Featured

Early morning fight lands two in the Roane County Jail

Curtis Addison Collins, 23 – James Christopher Gibson, 37

Just before 6 am today, Deputy Joseph was dispatched to Webster Road in Harriman for a fight between two men. When Deputy Joseph arrived, he made contact with a female. At this point, other deputies had arrived to make contact with the male individuals. Deputy Joseph stated he heard a nearby scream for a person to show his hands and to stop resisting arrest. Deputy Joseph then joined the other officers, Sergeant Grigsby and Officer Pressley who had a subject on the ground identified as Curtis Collins who had to be tased after he was found hiding in a deep freezer behind the house. Collins had a hypodermic needle and a knife on him which was taken from him by the officers. Deputy Joseph then located 37-year-old, James C Gibson sitting on the ground at an outdoor shed. Gibson had a warrant for his arrest for an outstanding child support non-payment and he was taken into custody and transported to the jail by Deputy Nelson. 23-year-old Curtis Addison Collins was taken to jail as well and charged with assault involving law enforcement, 2 counts of failure to appear, criminal impersonation other than law-enforcement giving a fake name, and resisting arrest. Both Collins and Gibson remain jailed this afternoon.

